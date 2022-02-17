The UW-Stout women's basketball team late on Wednesday night received the No. 2 seed and the double bye that comes with it for the WIAC tournament. They edged UW-Eau Claire for the coveted spot.
The Blugolds (18-7, 9-5) finished ahead of the Blue Devils (13-10, 8-5) in conference win percentage during the regular season, but got swept by Stout in two meetings. Seedings were decided in seeding meetings on Wednesday, a break from the norm after teams played an unbalanced number of games due to COVID-19 related cancellations. WIAC athletic directors voted to come up with the seeds.
The top two seeds receive byes into the conference semifinals, which take place next Wednesday. The Blugolds have a first-round bye and will host a tournament game next Monday. They'll take on the lowest remaining seed after the field is re-seeded following the first round.
The UW-Stout men's basketball team, meanwhile, will host a WIAC tournament game for the first time since 2013 after receiving the No. 5 seed. The Blue Devils (16-8, 7-6) will host eighth-seeded UW-Stevens Point on Friday night. Stout swept the Pointers this season.
The UW-Eau Claire men (11-14, 4-10) earned the No. 7 seed and will visit sixth-seeded UW-River Falls on Friday. The Falcons won a last-second layup in the teams' last meeting.