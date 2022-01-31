A rare weekend off in late January during a college basketball season can be a blessing or a drawback. Whether the time off is a plus or a minus is all about perception.
The UW-Eau Claire men, for instance, were flying high after knocking off fourth-ranked UW-Oshkosh last Wednesday. It was their second straight win after dropping six in a row, and momentum was finally turning in the Blugolds' favor.
"It's one of those things where for us, we probably would have liked to keep playing," coach Matt Siverling said. "You get the weekend off, now you've got to kind of refocus here."
On the flip side, the UW-Eau Claire women were coming off a defeat at the hands of the Titans on Wednesday. The Blugolds have been working without starting forward Bailey Reardon for more than a month, forcing the rest of the group to shoulder heavy minutes in her absence. After a three game-stretch last week, a chance to catch their breath last weekend was welcome.
"Getting back to 100% would be nice," coach Tonja Englund said. "Last week was a crazy week. ... Having the bye this last weekend has helped a ton for us to hopefully get rested."
Regardless of whether the break was beneficial or not, it gave each team a chance to reset before the stretch run of WIAC play. The Blugolds both have five games left on their regular season schedules. The women are essentially a lock for the WIAC tournament, while the men are clinging to the final qualifying spot as the No. 6 seed.
The next few weeks offer the last chance to begin peaking before the most important time of the year: the postseason.
"We need to be playing with a sense of urgency here heading into these last three weeks of the season," Siverling said. "They should be refreshed and ready to go."
The women are hoping to have Reardon back sometime in the next week. Her presence has been missed. When she's on the court, the Blugolds are 9-1. Without her, they've gone 6-4.
Her impending return has spirits high among the women.
"(She's) a major, major part of our team," Englund said. "It'll be nice to have Bailey come back because it will give us a little more depth and get us back into our rotations that we had established."
Menomonie native Kylie Mogen has played well in Reardon's stead. She's averaged 6.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game since the injury, and figures to factor into the Blugolds' depth during their tournament push.
The Blugold women entering Wednesday's matchup at UW-River Falls in second place in the WIAC. The top two seeds at the end of the regular season receive byes in the conference tournament.
The men, meanwhile, don't have much breathing room in sixth place in the standings. They lead UW-River Falls, the team they host on Wednesday, by one game. Only the top six teams in the regular season play in the conference tournament.
The Blugolds (10-10, 3-6) will look to keep their recent momentum rolling over their final five games. It's a difficult stretch in the schedule, featuring three teams that are .500 or above in WIAC play. It includes conference leader UW-Platteville and second-place UW-La Crosse, both on the road.
"We've got some excitement now and a few wins under our belt, and I think the guys are playing a little bit better and with a little bit more energy," Siverling said. "Hopefully we can carry that over here to the next three weeks.
"I just think playing with more consistency is going to be important for us. These guys have got to realize that it's coming to an end quickly. ... Hopefully they realize that and start to finish off strong here."