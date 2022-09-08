The UW-Stout football team has been on the cusp of competing with the top dogs in the WIAC for a few years. Now with their most experienced group in that span, the Blue Devils want to finally break through.
Stout went 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the WIAC last season, but three of their five conference losses came by one possession. The need to finish out games has driven the Blue Devils all offseason, and now they want to set the record straight.
"We feel like we can play with anybody, and we've proven that," quarterback Sean Borgerding said. "We've won some big games and showed how we can play, just to have one play determine it. We know we can compete, we've just got to find a way to finish and get ourselves over the hump."
The Blue Devils closed out last season on a four-game losing streak, with several of those defeats coming as victory was within reach. That included a heartbreaking 43-36 loss to UW-Oshkosh in which the Titans won on a 68-yard Hail Mary with 14 seconds left, as well as a squandered seven-point lead in the fourth quarter against UW-Platteville.
Those were tough defeats to swallow, but they also served as lessons for a growing team. Now a year older, Stout wants to turn those lessons into victories when they get into a close game.
"That's a hard formula to try to figure out. That's what every coach is trying to figure out," Blue Devils coach Clayt Birmingham said. "You look at the positives: We're in every game. That's a positive right there. It just comes down to finishing and making the play, and that's on everybody.
"You just focus on the positives. It's not always a negative thing that you lose a couple of close games. (A close win will) happen, and then once it happens it will snowball and the guys will get some confidence. They've just got to make that play and refuse to lose."
There are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the new season, which begins Saturday night when the Blue Devils visit Wartburg. Stout is loaded with veterans on both sides of the ball, with several starters carrying multiple years of college experience with them.
Borgerding enters his fourth season as the Blue Devils' starting quarterback. He threw for 2,881 yards and 29 touchdowns last season while only being intercepted eight times. The good news doesn't end there. Borgerding's top targets are all back, including second-team preseason All-American Levy Hamer. He had 962 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last fall.
Arthur Cox (638 yards, six touchdowns) and Parker Fossum (594 yards, four touchdowns) are also back. Hamer, Cox and Fossum all had a knack for breaking off huge chunks of yardage last year, and the Blue Devils figure to be explosive on offense again.
If opponents try to key in on stopping the All-American, they'll have trouble with the other weapons in Stout's arsenal.
"We have probably four other guys that are just as explosive as Hamer, so it will be interesting to see what teams will do against us," Birmingham said. "I don't think you'll be able to sit back and take away one guy this year."
The defense brings back experience, but will look to improve from a unit that allowed 30.4 points per game last season. The Blue Devils' high-powered offense allowed the team to stay in games, but a defensive boost would be welcome.
"The weak spot last year was our defense," Birmingham said. "We've got a lot of guys back with another year of experience, more explosive, and we picked up a couple of guys that will help us a little bit. So we'll see, that's going to be a question mark if we can continue to get better defensively and gain a couple of more possessions and keep some points off the board so we can end up winning those close games."
After the opener against Wartburg, the Blue Devils face Gustavus Adolphus and Crown College to close out nonconference play. The home opener will be against Crown on Sept. 24.
Stout opens WIAC play by hosting the War on I-94 rivalry against UW-Eau Claire. The Blue Devils also host UW-La Crosse, UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater this season. They visit UW-Stevens Point, UW-Oshkosh and UW-River Falls.
Most Division III teams began the season last week, but Stout opened the year with a bye week. That's built anticipation to get on the field and officially begin this weekend.
"It was a little different," Borgerding said. "We're definitely just excited and ready to go, to get at it, hit somebody else that's not in blue and white. We're just excited to get going."