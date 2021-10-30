MENOMONIE — It was all but over.
UW-Oshkosh had the ball at its own 32-yard line and faced a 4th-and-3, trailing UW-Stout by one point with under a minute left to play. It was desperation time, but the Titans didn't seem desperate.
Instead, quarterback Kobe Berghammer stood coolly in the pocket and waited for his guys to make a play. Tony Steger broke free deep over the middle of the field, and Berghammer whipped him the ball with as much zip as he could muster.
Steger caught the pass deep in the Blue Devils' secondary, and managed to break free from two Stout defenders who stumbled before being met with a punishing stiff arm from the receiver. With no one left to catch him, Steger jaunted into the end zone for a go-ahead, 68-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.
It was the final blow in a back-and-forth battle that ended as a 43-36 win for the 21st-ranked Titans on Saturday at Williams Stadium.
"That was insane," said Berghammer, a Cumberland graduate. "To be honest, I was just praying someone would get open. (Steger) made a great play and scored on it, somehow. That was all him, it was absolutely crazy."
The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-3) held a 36-35 lead before Steger's long touchdown catch. Stout took the lead on a successful two-point conversion after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sean Borgerding to Arthur Cox with 1:12 remaining.
Stout's defense got the Titans (5-2, 3-2) to within one errant play of a defeat, but the finishing blow eluded them. On fourth down of the ensuing drive, the Titans came up with the most pivotal play of their season to date.
"The past two weeks we've played two ranked teams, two of the best teams in the nation, and we never quit," Borgerding said. "We kept battling. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end. We just couldn't find that one more play in there."
Stout had two fourth-quarter leads it couldn't protect. Prior to the touchdown to Cox, Borgerding had thrown a 21-yard scoring pass to Will Knutson to put the Blue Devils ahead 28-27 with 3:44 remaining.
But Berghammer pulled his team in front twice in the final four minutes. He ran 28 yards for a score just 33 seconds after Knutson's go-ahead touchdown to put the Titans back in front. And after Borgerding and the Blue Devils answered again, Berghammer delivered the punctuation on a wild victory with his pass to Steger.
"This game was special. That was probably the coolest game I've ever played in," Berghammer said. "They had a great team. This was a great win for us."
For the most part, both offenses operated at will. The Titans accumulated 621 yards of total offense, with Berghammer throwing for 240 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for 189 yards and a score. On the other side, Borgerding passed for 295 yards and four touchdowns while Matt Pomietlo rushed for 116 yards and one score.
"That was a whirlwind," Borgerding said. "That fourth quarter, there were a lot of highs and a lot of lows. They scored a couple of times and we scored a couple of times. ... It was a fun game. But we've just got to find a way to make that one more play to come out on top."
Stout held leads at three separate junctures in the second half. The Blue Devils led by seven midway through the third quarter before coughing up the lead on a Berghammer touchdown pass. The offense put together two more rallies in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't quite enough. The two teams combined to score 51 points after halftime.
The defeat essentially ends Stout's hopes of earning a bid to the newly formed Culver's Isthmus Bowl. The WIAC will send its top team that doesn't qualify for the NCAA playoffs to the bowl game, and if the Blue Devils had won Saturday they would have been a serious contender for the spot. Now at 2-3 in the conference, they would need significant help to climb the standings even if they win their final two games.
"This is one you've just got to move on from," Borgerding said. "Take the good from the film, and take the bad and learn from it. We've got two games left in this conference, and no game's easy. We've got to bounce back today and get ready to finish the season. We can't sulk on this one and let it carry over the rest of the season. We've got to get back to work and find ways to improve on both sides of the ball."
UW-Oshkosh 43, UW-Stout 36
Oshkosh;0;14;7;21;—;36
Stout;7;7;7;15;—;36
First Quarter
S: Levy Hamer 33 pass from Sean Borgerding (Luke Cool kick), 6:48.
Second Quarter
O: Peter MacCudden 21 pass from Kobe Berghammer (Sam Kiesner kick), 7:29.
O: Justin Kasuboski 1 pass from Berghammer (Kiesner kick), 1:56.
S: Matt Pomietlo 3 run (Cool kick), 0:27.
Third Quarter
S: Hamer 17 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 5:40.
O: Trae Tetzlaff 8 pass from Berghammer (Kiesner kick), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter
O: Mitch Gerhartz 3 run (kick failed), 11:11.
S: Will Knutson 21 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 3:44.
O: Berghammer 28 run (Kasuboski pass from Berghammer), 3:01.
S: Arthur Cox 4 pass from Borgerding (Cox pass from Borgerding), 1:12.
O: Tony Steger 68 pass from Berghammer (Tetzlaff pass from Berghammer), 0:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Oshkosh (44-381): Berghammer 13-189, Gerhartz 18-127, MacCudden 5-35, Steger 3-20, Mac Winkler 4-12. Stout (28-149): Pomietlo 17-116, Cox 2-11, Carter Fonger 2-(-2), Borgerding 7-(-10).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Oshkosh: Berghammer 17-29-0-240. Stout: Borgerding 24-35-0-295.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Oshkosh: Steger 4-92, Tetzlaff 5-79, Kasuboski 4-27, MacCudden 1-21, Mitchell Gerend 2-20, Gerhartz 1-1. Stout: Hamer 11-161, Tyler Seymour 2-38, Parker Fossum 5-35, Cox 4-34, Knutson 1-21, Pomietlo 1-6.