The coronavirus pandemic has brought much of day-to-day life to a halt since March. That hasn’t slowed down UW-Eau Claire football’s coaches on the recruiting trail, though.
“This is no joke, we’re going to have almost 250 kids have personalized Zoom meetings or Facetime meetings with our coaches,” Blugold head coach Wesley Beschorner said. “It has been as good if not better than I could have imagined.”
That success is a major reason Beschorner is cheery during his first full offseason as the head of the UW-Eau Claire program, though he understands major steps still need to be taken on the field.
UW-Eau Claire is coming off an up-and-down first season under Beschorner’s helm, highlighted by an early season victory against then-No. 6 St. Thomas. But after starting the year at 3-2, the Blugolds dropped their last five games to finish 3-7.
Playing into the late season drop-off were injuries to starting quarterback Jonathan Malueg and running back Austin Belot, who led the WIAC with an average of 106 ground yards per game. But the defense took a major step back as well, allowing 40 or more points in four of the final five games.
That includes a 45-17 season-ending loss to UW-Stout, allowing the rival Blue Devils to leave Carson Park carrying the War on I-94 trophy.
“Obviously we’re coming off a season that we need to significantly improve,” Beschorner said. “I think everyone knows that. If we can look at ourselves and say that we were at our peak when the season finished, that was not the case by any means.
“We have to improve, and I think that we started at a great direction in winter conditioning. I can’t be a part of it, but just talking to our guys and being kind of a sounding board, I think winter conditioning, especially coming out of break, was going outstanding.”
The current Blugolds will soon be joined by a incoming class that includes players from Florida, Texas and Washington.
“We need to improve through recruiting and we need to improve collectively,” Beschorner said. “That’s one of the things about getting into this conference, seeing how much better you have to be to sustain that top tier.”
What’s stirring up the fervor from recruits? Beschorner said he isn’t quite sure. Perhaps it was the Tommies upset, which put the Blugolds in the Division III spotlight for a week. Maybe the newly redone Simpson Field is a factor as well. The University has laid down a new turf field, part of a $1.6 million renovation project, that will be used as a practice facility for football.
“That is going to help us,” Beschorner said. “No. 1 way it’s going to help us is development of players. Kids can go out there and you can get work done after practice and not be interrupted. Those are the things that get teams better.”
Beschorner also credits the work of his players and coaches, including new defensive backs coach Alex Johnson.
Johnson, a Marquette University grad, comes to UW-Eau Claire after two years working with Beschorner’s brother, Minnesota State offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner.
“He’s been a heck of a new coach for us,” Beschorner said. “He’s from Minnesota, from Edina, and he knows that area really well. He’s done a fantastic job for us so far. He’s been a shot in the arm.”
While Beschorner points to positive steps for the program, the Blugolds have dealt with controversy since the season finale off the field. Five unidentified members of the football program were suspended in November in connection to racist Snapchat messages.
An investigation was conducted but sanctions were not made public by UW-Eau Claire, which cited the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. The incident also spurred a third-party investigation into the UWEC athletic department as a whole.
Beschorner had no comment about the incident in his first interview with local media since the news broke.
The Blugolds’ typical spring session was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating the program’s usual time to work in new schemes or ideas or simply tune up for the upcoming season with on-field work. That’s instead forced coaches to stay in contact with players over video conferencing applications, talking through film or sending over workout plans.
Whether UW-Eau Claire is able to start its second season under Beschorner as scheduled, with a Sept. 5 contest at St. Thomas, is still up in the air.
“I’m confident we’re going to play this fall,” Beschorner said. “It’s not hopeful, I’m confident. Why not be?”