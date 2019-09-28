Just when it looked like the Blue Devils were going to cruise to a blowout victory, California Lutheran came storming back.
Trailing by eight with the ball, the Kingsmen moved the into Stout territory with just under a minute left in the game. But Scott Gustafson played hero for UW-Stout, forcing and recovering a fumble to clinch a 29-21 victory in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Saturday afternoon.
It never should have been this close.
Sean Borgerding connected with Kevion McDonald for a 57-yard touchdown early in the first quarter and Alec Benzinger hit a field goal to give Stout a 10-0 lead.
The Blue Devils added to their lead in the second quarter, mounting a 92-yard drive that culminated in Auquieth Bradshaw punching in a one-yard score for his first collegiate touchdown.
Stout’s defense recorded a safety on the Kingsmen’s ensuing offensive drive to put the Blue Devils up 19-0.
But after half, things became dicey for Stout.
Kingsmen quarterback Cesar De Leon connected with James Holland for a 18-yard score to cap an 88-yard drive to pull Cal Lutheran to within 12.
The fourth quarter opened with a 36-yard field goal from Benzinger, the longest of his career.
But the Kingsmen wouldn’t go away. De Leon led his squad on a 10 play, 71 yard drive, and eventually connected with Jajuan Thomas on a 9-yard score to make it 22-14.
Cal Lutheran had its first chance to tie the game up at the 9:16 mark of the fourth quarter. The Kingsmen moved the ball to near midfield, but defensive lineman Aaron Wisecup forced a sack fumble to end the Kingsmen’s drive.
Stout responded with a six play, 45-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Blake Purdy to put the Blue Devils up 29-14.
Again though, the Kingsmen came back. This time, moving the ball 75 yards in just over two minutes to score on a 20-yard passing touchdown to Cameron Jones.
The Blue Devils had a chance to kill the clock on offense, but could only muster a one-minute drive, opening the door for the Kingsmen.
Borgerding completed just eight passes in the game on 14 attempts, connecting on two touchdowns for 142 yards with an interception in the third quarter.
Josh Nitek led the way on the ground for the Blue Devils, rushing for 92 yards on 22 attempts.
Stout will fly home from California later today and begin prepping for the WIAC opener against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Menomonie.
UW-Platteville 55, Lakeland 28
The Pioneers laid a smack down on Lakeland, winning 55-28 in Plymouth on Saturday.
Platteville rushed for 153 yards and added 282 yards through the air.
Quarterback Colin Schuetz connected on three touchdown passes, two to Tyler Knigge and another to Donald Allender.
On the ground, Wyatt Thompson rushed for 79 yards with three scores while Caleb Hanson added another touchdown.
UW-Stout 29 California Lutheran 21
UW-Stout 10 9 0 10 — 29
California Lutheran 0 0 7 14 — 21
First Quarter
S: Kevion McDonald 57 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick) 9:15; S: Benzinger 27 kick 4:00
Second Quarter
S: Auqueith Bradshaw 1 run (Benzinger kick) 4:22; S: Safety 3:48
Third Quarter
CL: James Holland 28 pass from Cesar De Leon (C Antezana kick) 6:35
Fourth Quarter
CL: Jajuan Thomas 9 pass from De Leon (Antezana kick) 11:37; S: Blake Purdy 5 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick) 5:16; CL: Cameron Jones 20 pass from De Leon (Antezana kick)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — UW-Stout (56-242): Josh Nitek 20-90, Nick Arguedas 12-82, Bradshaw 11-56 California Lutheran (17-15): Stetson Stallworth 1-12, De Leon 9-11
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — UW-Stout (8-14-1-57): Borgerding 8-14-1-142 California Lutheran (28-43-0-354): De Leon 28-42-0-354
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — UW-Stout: McDonald 1-57, Levy Hamer 2-41, Parker Fossum 1-23. California Lutheran: Holland 6-108, Jones 6-100, Thomas 6-62, Marcellous Lewis 7-54