Fans looking to catch UW-Eau Claire football games over the airwaves will need to tune to a new radio station next fall.
The Blugolds announced Tuesday they've agreed to a new radio partnership with Mid-West Family Broadcasting, making WAYY the new home for UW-Eau Claire athletics. All football games will be heard on Sports Talk 105.1 and 790-AM. Blugold athletics had previously been broadcast on WRFP.
"The new partnership with 105.1 FM is a perfect fit for Blugold football as they are a leader in sports broadcasts in our region," Blugolds football coach Wesley Beschorner said in a press release. "This is a win-win for our football program and the athletic department."
The station will also carry select basketball and hockey games next winter.
Eau Claire's football schedule was also announced Tuesday. The Blugolds will kick off their football 2022 campaign against Loras on Sept. 3 at Carson Park.
"We are excited for the 2022 season," Beschorner said. "We are looking forward to opening up at home at Carson Park, which is always electric with our fans, the students and the Blugold Marching Band."
In addition to the game against Loras, the Blugolds have nonconference matchups at Central (Iowa) and at home against Albion. Eau Claire defeated Loras 28-6 last season and fell to Albion 23-20. Central replaces Luther from last year's nonconference schedule.
WIAC play begins on October 1 at UW-Stout, where the Blugolds and Blue Devils will renew the War on I-94 rivalry under the lights at Williams Stadium.
Eau Claire hosts conference foes UW-Whitewater, UW-La Crosse and UW-Oshkosh. In addition to Stout, the Blugolds visit UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville.
Homecoming is set for Oct. 8 against Whitewater at Carson Park.
"With six home games we are thrilled to show our community WIAC football," Beschorner said. "We have a heck of a schedule facing many programs that have a rich history, both in and out of the WIAC. We are looking forward to competing against top level American River Conference teams in Loras and Central while also seeing a great Michigan team in Albion."
Eau Claire went 3-7 last season. The Blugolds won three of their first four games, but dropped their final six.