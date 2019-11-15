UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire
Game time: 1 p.m., Carson Park.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM), WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 3-6 overall (2-4 in WIAC), UW-Eau Claire 3-6 (1-5 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Eau Claire continued its slide without starting quarterback Jonathan Malueg, losing a fourth-straight game 42-7 to UW-La Crosse. The Eagles got out to a 35-0 lead in the first half while holding the short-handed Blugolds offense to five yards during that span. The UW-EC offense finished with 124 total yards on the day, thanks largely to a 45-yard pass from Josiah Johnson to Darius Jones that accounted for the Blugolds' only scoring.
UW-Stout kept its matchup with undefeated No. 3 UW-Whitewater close until the fourth quarter, trailing by just six points with under nine minutes left in the period. The Warhawks were able to pull away in the end, though, scoring the final two touchdowns in a 37-17 victory. Quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for 209 yards and led the team in rushing, accumulating 38 yards on the ground. He scored one touchdown through the air and one on a short keeper.
History: UW-Stout earned a fourth-straight War on I-94 victory last season, getting a pair of touchdowns from Levy Hamer and 145 yards on the ground from Rayshawn Graham in a 26-20 contest. It was a closer result than the previous three meetings, which saw the Blue Devils outscore UW-Eau Claire by a combined 130-26.
Despite the recent UW-Stout success, the Blugolds still hold a 51-39-6 lead in the all-time series. The schools have played for the War on I-94 Trophy since 2008, with Stout claiming the hardware six times to UW-EC's four.
Welcome back: Blugolds star running back Austin Belot returned last Saturday from a leg injury that kept him out the week prior but was used sparingly, rushing five times for six yards. Conrad Bolz got a majority of the carries, accumulating 21 yards on 12 tries.
Combined, the UW-Eau Claire running game, usually the primary focus of the offense, mustered just two net yards against UW-La Crosse. That's by far the worst showing from the group this season, undercutting a 63-yard performance against UW-Oshkosh. The Blugolds ran for over 100 yards in every other game and set the season high of 338 against UW-River Falls.
Watch out: With the way the UW-Eau Claire offense has struggled, the defense will likely be relied upon if the Blugolds hope to pull off the victory. That starts with the battle at the line, as a Blugold group led by WIAC sack leader Sam Romanski faces a Stout offensive line that allows the most sacks of any team in the conference. The Blue Devils have allowed 43 sacks, 11 more than second-to-last UW-Stevens Point.
Good hands: UW-Stout's Hamer likely won't match his receiving totals from last year — he's 242 yards away entering the final week of the season — but can match last year's touchdown total of eight with one against the Blugolds. He entered last week having accumulated more than 100 yards receiving in two straight games but only earned 36 yards on four catches against the tough Warhawk defense.
Looking up: UW-Stout has finished ahead of the Blugolds in the WIAC standings for two straight years. A win for UW-Eau Claire this week would put the two schools in a tie for the first time since 2016, when both went 1-6. The last time UW-EC finished ahead of the Blue Devils in the conference was in 2012.
— Jack Goods