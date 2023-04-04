Spring practices are underway for the UW-Eau Claire football team, and this year—after the hiring of new head coach Rob Erickson—the Blugolds are getting a fresh start with a brand new staff and schemes.
Weeks ago, UW-EC announced the hiring of Bob Dunn as offensive coordinator and Brady Grayvold as defensive coordinator. Dunn was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Northern Michigan for one year after seven seasons working under Paul Chryst at UW-Madison. Grayvold comes to UW-EC from St. Thomas, where he coached the defensive backs for three seasons.
This week, the staff for the 2023 season was finalized as they announced the hiring of five new assistants: running backs coach Harrison Tsimouris, linebackers coach Kyle Nystrom, defensive backs coach Josh Wilson, wide receivers coach Deavon Puck and defensive line coach Ricky Lang.
Tsimouris joins UW-EC after three seasons at Southwest Minnesota State University, Nystrom after five seasons as head coach at Northern Michigan, Wilson after one season at St. Thomas, Puck after two seasons at Union College and Friar after one season at Servite High School in Anaheim, California.
Erickson, who most recently served as special teams coordinator at South Dakota State before taking this head coaching job, will run the special teams.
According to Erickson, despite the staff being a brand new group that has just come together, they already feel a chemistry with each other. Many of his assistants are connections Erickson and others have had for many years in the profession.
He said the main things he was looking for in his staff members are a track record of success, along with being a good person and having energy and passion for the game.
Now, Erickson said, it feels great to be getting to work to prepare for their first season together.
“Now we can move on to really planning practices with detail, get the kids out there working hard and turn it loose to the coaches,” Erickson said.
The Blugolds have 93 players on campus for spring ball this season, which speaks to their commitment to the program and the school, Erickson said.
“It tells you the kids are committed to not only being a football player, but they love what UW-Eau Claire as a campus and as a community does for them, because they wouldn’t have stayed if they hadn’t been bought into things outside of just football,” he said.
Erickson said Dunn’s seven years of experience coaching the Badgers under Chryst gave him an excellent understanding of how to execute a power-running offense. Paired with Michael McHugh, who has stayed on from former head coach Wesley Beschorner’s staff to coach the offensive line, Erickson feels their running game will be in great hands.
Dunn said he expects to build his offensive scheme in part by utilizing the talent they already have on the team. He expects the Blugolds to have a very “tight end centric offense,” which is a position he sees a lot of talent from when he watches the film from last season.
He said he wants to use more of a pro-style offensive attack, using play action passes and a variety of passing schemes to complement the running game.
“Whoever we see emerge throughout the course of spring practice, we will try to feature more going into the fall and the guys that we have coming back who are proven playmakers will continue to be a part of the offense,” Dunn said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Grayvold said these early stages of spring practice are valuable in teaching their players how they want them to approach the game.
“Learning how to play violent, learning how to play fast,” Grayvold said. “I always tell the kids, the scheme is second nature of how we need to play the game. The game is still a violent game, this game is still intended to be played one way. And I think that specifically defensively, once they understand that portion the schematics will take care of themselves.”
Showing his new players that he is committed to their best interests as individuals is critical in these early stages, Grayvold added.
“At the end of the day, they’ve got to understand that I’m going to love and care for them as human beings first and foremost,” Grayvold said. “And that it’s never about them as a person when we’re talking to them about their football game. Getting them to believe in that aspect of it and getting them to trust it, that’s what this is all about.”
Thomas Kroymann, who will be a fifth-year senior defensive lineman for the Blugolds this season, said he feels it’s an “amazing opportunity” to play for a first-year head coach as they are building their new program.
“After you play (a scheme) for four years it’s really fun to learn something new,” Kroymann said.
Kroymann said he is excited about what the new defensive scheme will look like on the defensive line.
“The attention to detail that we have (with the new coaches) is just crazy, and it’s something that we’re excited for and we look forward to progressing with,” Kroymann said.