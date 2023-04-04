Blugold Football, Family, Wisconsin

Head football coach Rob Erickson delivering his introductory press conference on Feb. 7 at UW-EC.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Spring practices are underway for the UW-Eau Claire football team, and this year—after the hiring of new head coach Rob Erickson—the Blugolds are getting a fresh start with a brand new staff and schemes.

Weeks ago, UW-EC announced the hiring of Bob Dunn as offensive coordinator and Brady Grayvold as defensive coordinator. Dunn was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Northern Michigan for one year after seven seasons working under Paul Chryst at UW-Madison. Grayvold comes to UW-EC from St. Thomas, where he coached the defensive backs for three seasons.