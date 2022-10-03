UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner and cornerback Sam Schradle seem to be on the same page regarding the Blugolds' defensive performance, considering the squad’s 73-29 loss to UW-Stout last Saturday and their upcoming homecoming contest this coming Saturday against UW-Whitewater. There is much work to be done, but both were pleased the team kept battling in the contest at Stout.

"We've been doing a lot of drills. We had rough tackling last week, so this week we’re doing a lot of working with the sled, and with the bags and even each other, just wrapping up tackles," Schradle said.