Josiah Johnson came so close to leading UW-Eau Claire football to a memorable comeback victory.
The sophomore signal caller got the Blugolds, down six points, all the way down to the St. Norbert 6-yard line after starting a drive at the team's own 36 with two minutes and 50 seconds remaining.
The only issue? The 9-yard pass that got UWEC inside the 10-yard line came in bounds. The seconds kept ticking off the clock to the point where spiking the ball was no longer an option. Johnson had to get up to the line quickly and attempt to score on one final play.
He fired a pass to Kevin Pedersen, but it was knocked down by a St. Norbert defender. Ball game.
Wesley Beschorner suffered his first loss as the Blugolds head coach in De Pere, falling 27-21 to a Green Knights team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs last season. It was still an admirable effort for the Blugolds, who clawed their way back from a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter.
Johnson entered the game in the second half in relief of starter Jonathan Malueg, who was pulled after throwing three interceptions a week after tossing a pair to Loras. His final pick went to Jake Berken, who returned it 31 yards to the house to give the Green Knights the 21-7 advantage. Johnson entered on the ensuing drive with just over ten minutes remaining in the third.
Malueg finished 3 of 7 for 35 yards, while Johnson made a case for starting in two weeks when the Blugolds host St. Thomas at Carson Park.
Johnson, a Minneapolis native, led the offense as the Blugolds cut the lead to one score twice, first on a Austin Belot 2-yard run with 2:49 left in the third and on the final scoring play of the day, a 13-yard Conrad Bolz scamper with 4:40 left in regulation.
Sandwiched between those two scores was a potentially costly mistake by the Green Knights. Brady Wodack missed an extra point following a 38-yard St. Norbert touchdown pass, meaning the Blugolds could go ahead with a PAT on their final offensive possession. Six more yards at the end of the game and Wodack would have left the stadium feeling far more guilty.
Johnson went 15 of 20 for 137 yards and an interception in his second career collegiate game. He relieved Malueg briefly at the end of the Loras game last week once the outcome was all but sealed.
UW-Eau Claire opened the game's scoring with the only points of the first quarter, a 33-yard touchdown run from Belot. St. Norbert responded and took the lead at the break with two touchdowns on long possessions in the second quarter. The second came on a 90-yard pass connection between quarterback Gage McClanahan and wideout Samuel Staehling. The Berken pick-6 in the third gave the Green Knights their largest lead of the day, 14 points.
The Blugolds defense stepped up late following the Bolz touchdown, forcing St. Norbert into a 3-and-out to set up the dramatic final Blugold possession. Johnson chipped away on the final drive, with all but one pass going for 13 yards or less. The big mover was a 23-yard toss to Jones to get down to the St. Norbert 32-yard line.
Belot rushed for 128 yards, his second straight week eclipsing the 100-yard mark. The defense had two sacks, one from Sam Romanski and one split between Daniel Chuchwar and Victor Martinelli, and ten tackles for loss.
The Blugolds get an extra week to prepare for St. Thomas, which comes to Eau Claire on Sept. 28 for a 6:10 p.m. kickoff.
St. Norbert 27, UW-Eau Claire 21
UWEC 7 0 7 7 — 21
SN 0 14 7 6 — 27
First Quarter
UWEC: Austin Belot 33 run (Brad Goetsch kick), 3:18.
Second Quarter
SN: Matt Galanopoulos 19 pass from Gage McClanahan (Brady Wodack kick), 13:50.
SN: Samuel Staehling 90 pass from McClanahan (Wodack kick), 2:04.
Third Quarter
SN: Jake Berken 31 interception (Wodack kick), 10:10.
UWEC: Belot 2 run (Goetsch kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
SN: Staehling 38 pass from McClanahan, 10:31.
UWEC: Conrad Bolz 13 run (Goetsch kick), 4:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): UWEC (44-163): Belot 26-128; Bolz 3-17; Josiah Johnson 5-16. St. Norbert (31-62): Nate Ihlenfeldt 6-24; David Lox 4-20; Brandon Dudley 5-15; Ben Kohl 2-11.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): UWEC (18-27-4-172): Johnson 15-20-1-137; Jonathan Malueg 3-7-3-35. St. Norbert (17-28-2-302): McClanahan 13-18-1-254; Freddy Poorman 4-10-1-48.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): UWEC: Alex Kaminski 3-45; Antwan Moore 4-44; Darius Jones 2-32; Will adair 4-24; Belot 3-21; Keshaun Story 1-8. St. Norbert: Staehling 5-172; Galanopoulos 8-85; Lox 3-45.