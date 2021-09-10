UW-Eau Claire (1-0) at Loras College (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 1 p.m. Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.
Series history: The Blugolds have won the previous two matchups between these schools, 45-13 in 2018 and 35-3 in 2019. The 2019 matchup was Wesley Beschorner’s first game as the Blugolds’ head coach.
UW-Eau Claire: The Blugolds will look to keep their momentum rolling following an emphatic 45-14 victory over Luther in Week 1. The highlight was a record-breaking performance from running back Austin Belot, who ran for 364 yards to set a new Eau Claire single-game record. He ran for three touchdowns, and Ivan Ruble added two rushing scores of his own. Given the ground game’s performance, quarterback Jonathan Malueg was called into action sparingly. He was 8 of 15 passing for 81 yards. Beschorner said running will be the Blugolds’ identity, but is hoping for a more balanced approach as the season progresses. Defensively, the Blugolds held Luther to 258 yards and wrapped up a couple of sacks.
Loras: The Duhawks fell in a nailbiter to St. Norbert last week, with the Green Knights scoring a tie-breaking touchdown with 3:45 remaining to grab a 21-14 win. The Loras offense didn’t have much going for it, accumulating just 206 yards, but the defense kept the Duhawks in the game. They nabbed two interceptions and recovered a fumble. The offense is led by dual-threat Noah Sigwarth, who has started for the squad since 2018. He passed for 1,939 yards and rushed for 610 with a combined 18 touchdowns in his last full season.
St. Norbert College (1-0) at UW-Stout (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these teams since 1981, when UW-Stout won 27-6. St. Norbert leads the series 2-1.
UW-Stout: The Blue Devils clicked on all levels in a 42-14 win over Presentation College in Week 1. Sean Borgerding threw for four touchdowns in the first half, including three for more than 50 yards. He was 18 of 23 passing for 323 yards. Two of those long scores went to Levy Hamer, who caught four passes for 152 yards. Rayshawn Graham, back on the field for the first time since 2018, carried the ball for 111 yards and two scores. The Blue Devils finished with 482 yards of offense. Defensively, Stout had two interceptions and a fumble recovery against the Saints. The Blue Devils will test themselves against a tougher defense this week. The Green Knights held Loras to 14 points in a Week 1 victory.
St. Norbert: The Green Knights got off to a winning start to the year when quarterback Ben Kohl ran for a go-ahead, four-yard touchdown with 3:45 remaining in a 21-14 win over Loras last week. It was his second score of the game in what was a defensive battle throughout. St. Norbert held Loras to 206 yards of total offense, but only manufactured 241 yards of its own. Kohl shined in the ground game with 116 yards rushing, but struggled through the air. He was 7 of 23 for 61 yards with two interceptions. Kohl accounted for most of the Green Knights’ offense. Defensively, they picked off a pair of passes and recovered a fumble.
—Spencer Flaten