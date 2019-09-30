UW-Eau Claire football is learning how much press a big-time upset can earn you.
Unsurprisingly, the Blugolds have been thrust into Division III’s national conversation ever since their 21-19 upset of then-No. 6 St. Thomas Saturday night at Carson Park.
The Leader-Telegram video of the post-kneel celebration was shared on Twitter by the official college football reddit to its 172 thousand followers and has over 10,000 views three days later. The video tweeted out by UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt has over 8,000.
The upset was the top story on the NCAA’s DIII football homepage and led the D3football.com’s twice-weekly Around the Nation podcast. It’s resulted in countless texts of support from those all around the Blugold community to players, coaches and staff.
“Whether its alumni or just some of my friends from back home in Wausau, they’ve definitely reached out,” linebacker Sam Romanski said. “It’s pretty humbling.”
Capping off the fanfare was a development that seemed near impossible just years ago, a mention in Top 25 rankings. The upset earned the Blugolds three votes in the D3football.com poll and 11 in the AFCA Coaches poll.
Of course, that’s all outside noise and not something first-year head coach Wesley Beschorner is particularly interested in dwelling on.
“Yeah, I heard that this morning,” Beschorner said of the Blugolds’ ranking. “I’m not really concerned about that at all right now. We’ve got to worry about the team that we’re going to play (next).”
But even if there’s plenty more work to do, it’s fair to say the UW-Eau Claire program will be looked at differently after finally earning its first triumph against the Tommies in eight tries. Just ask the players who were here for the recent low points of the program, which won a combined three games over a three-year span from 2015 to 2017.
“One week ago, one year ago, five years ago, for sure we’re perceived a little differently,” Romanski said. “The Coach B era and everything that comes along with him, it’s different. I think people are starting to understand that, especially with a big win like that. They’ll understand things are a little bit different around here.”
A change in reputation, and a chance to get your name in front of more eyeballs in a positive fashion, can have lasting effects on a program.
From a recruiting standpoint, it can get you in a room previously closed off. It makes fans reconsider Saturday plans and head to Carson Park instead, and donors more interested in investing.
In the short term, it gives added confidence to the Blugolds as they enter play in the always tough WIAC. As the celebration dies down, another Division III titan looms. UWEC goes from one power clad in purple to another when they travel to UW-Whitewater to meet the No. 3 Warhawks next Saturday.
The Warhawks, picked to finish first in the WIAC in the preseason poll, are 3-0 with victories against Dubuque, Concordia-Moorhead and Saint Xavier. They’re coming off a trip to the DIII playoff semifinals and breezed by the Blugolds last season, 45-0.
But UW-Eau Claire has already proven this is a different team than the one that took the field in 2018.
“Now we know we can beat anyone in the nation,” Blugolds quarterback Jonathan Malueg said.