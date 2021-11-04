Sean and Aaron Borgerding have been competing against each other for as long as they can remember.
Growing up in Spring Valley, the two brothers loved to be outside with a football in their hands. Given their small age difference — Sean is just a few years older than Aaron — the two football fanatics naturally had their share of backyard Super Bowls. They grew up around the sport, and honed their craft by battling each other whenever they got the chance.
The Borgerdings have grown up now, but they'll get another crack at each other this weekend. This time, of course, they won't be slinging the pigskin around the backyard.
For the first time, the Borgerding brothers will go head-to-head in a college football game when Sean's UW-Stout hosts Aaron's UW-River Falls on Saturday. Sean is the Blue Devils' starting quarterback, while Aaron starts at safety for the Falcons.
"It's something that we're going to be talking about every time we're together, pretty much for the rest of our lives," Sean said. "I'm just excited to take it all in and enjoy the moment, and then have something to look back on and talk about for years to come."
The matchup isn't just a novelty, either. The two will be competing directly against each other all afternoon, just like they did as kids. Sean has developed into one of the WIAC's top quarterbacks, while Aaron's four interceptions this season rank second in the conference.
Bragging rights will be on the line — no small reward, considering holiday gatherings are right around the corner.
"We really are truly going head-to-head," Sean said. "I'm just excited for the matchup. Maybe I can hopefully throw one over his head and bring that up at the Thanksgiving table."
That works both ways, Aaron said.
"I've been giving him crap about throwing the ball toward me maybe ending in a turnover," he joked. "I'm definitely hoping for a win so I can get some bragging rights here before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Then I could rub it in a little bit."
Sean is a junior at Stout while Aaron is a freshman at River Falls. The two both played high school football at Spring Valley, with only one year of overlap at that level. They grew up fighting for dominance in the backyard, battles that brought out the competitive natures in both boys.
"When I was really little, he definitely dominated," Aaron said. "He was a little older so that helped a lot, but we got pretty heated. We were really competitive, and I think that's where a lot of our competitive nature nowadays is from."
"It would always start out kind of friendly, and then someone would start beating the other one and it would start getting a little heated," Sean said. "Whoever was losing would get a little frustrated and it would usually end up with some yelling or a physical match, but it was always fun. It definitely toughened us up."
They've never competed against each other at such a high level before. But still, some things don't change.
"We've been having some friendly back and forth this week, taking some jabs at each other here and there," Sean said.
They've known for a while that they would eventually square off in a college game. But if anything, the brothers figured it would be as opposing quarterbacks. When Aaron got to River Falls in 2020, he was a quarterback. But when the Falcons' roster started to take shape, he saw a better opportunity with the defensive backs. He'd shined at the position in high school, and there was a clearer path toward playing time by being a defensive player.
So he made the switch last spring, and it paid off immediately. He leads the team in interceptions and is right up there with the Falcons' leading tacklers.
"I was like, 'Well, whatever gets me on the field fastest is what I'm down for,'" Aaron said. "I don't think I could go back to QB after not playing it for so long, but I kind of get to be a QB of the defense at my position a little bit. You get to make calls and stuff like that, and having my QB mind helps me a little bit with knowing what offenses are trying to do."
Sean has taken notice. Even if Aaron weren't his brother, the Stout quarterback would have made sure to pay special attention to the Falcons' deep man.
"You see a guy that has four picks, and it kind of stands out that he's got a nose for the football," Sean said. "It's one of those guys that you've got to peek for. You always want to find the safeties and corners, but when you've got a guy who can make plays on the ball like that you've got to make sure where he is pre-snap."
Sean won't be the only one keeping track. The Borgerding family and old friends from Spring Valley are expected to be out at the game in full force, the brothers said. They'll take a neutral stance, with gear supporting both Sean and Aaron.
They'll all be able to commemorate the occasion afterward. But until then, each brother has bragging rights to chase.
"We've been talking about this game for a long time," Aaron said. "We get to go from those battles in the backyard to actually playing college football against each other. That's pretty cool."