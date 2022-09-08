Explosiveness has been one of the defining traits of the UW-Stout football team over the last four years. With a stacked passing game again this season, that doesn't appear likely to change. Two players in particular have driven that theme for years.

Quarterback Sean Borgerding and wide receiver Levy Hamer are both four-year starters in the WIAC, forming a connection that's been among the best in the conference since 2018. Borgerding ranks third all-time at Stout with 7,404 career passing yards. In the receiving game, Hamer is No. 2 on the Blue Devils' all-time chart with 2,813 career yards.