Explosiveness has been one of the defining traits of the UW-Stout football team over the last four years. With a stacked passing game again this season, that doesn't appear likely to change. Two players in particular have driven that theme for years.
Quarterback Sean Borgerding and wide receiver Levy Hamer are both four-year starters in the WIAC, forming a connection that's been among the best in the conference since 2018. Borgerding ranks third all-time at Stout with 7,404 career passing yards. In the receiving game, Hamer is No. 2 on the Blue Devils' all-time chart with 2,813 career yards.
Borgerding has thrown 25 touchdowns to Hamer over the last three seasons. For Hamer, that's often meant scoring on a huge gain after getting behind the defense.
"As an offense, you always love explosive plays," Borgerding said. "An explosive play usually leads to you going a chunk down the field or getting into the end zone, and ultimately that's the end goal each drive. That's something we like to thrive on."
Borgerding was solid right away as a freshman, but has made strides in the four years since. He's been an honorable mention All-WIAC quarterback three times, and is now among the elder statesmen in the conference at the position.
"He's been consistent the last couple of years, so we just want him to stay the course," Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. "It's been fun watching him grow each year and just become more vocal. He's just kind of taken over the offense. He knows every position now and he's really a coach on the field."
Borgerding, a Spring Valley graduate, needs 1,477 more passing yards to become Stout's all-time leader. Hamer is just over 500 yards away from breaking the school's all-time receiving yards record. If both stay healthy and continue the production they've posted over the last three seasons, they both appear poised to break the records.
The other weapons will help too. Arthur Cox and Parker Fossum teamed with Hamer to form Stout's top receiving trio last fall. Out of the backfield, Chippewa Falls graduate Matt Pomietlo led the team with 606 rushing yards last season. He's primed for a larger role this year to fill the hole left by Rayshawn Graham, who scored nine rushing touchdowns last year.
"We've got a lot of explosive players all over the board who can give us explosive plays in a lot of ways," Borgerding said. "That's definitely a strength for us. You can't take away half of our game because we've got so many different options and ways that we can attack a defense."
The Blue Devils' offense averaged 33.9 points and 292.7 passing yards per game last season. That was an uptick of a touchdown per game from 2019, and an additional 40 passing yards too. With most of the same faces still around, the Blue Devils are excited to see what they can do this year.
"We have some explosive players, which is always fun to watch and be around," Birmingham said. "But we also have great leadership. That's one thing that's really been nice about this team. This is the first fall camp where my voice hasn't gone hoarse. It never fluctuated as much as it usually does from yelling because we just have seniors that take care of business and lead the team."