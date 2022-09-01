By the nature of competing in the WIAC on a yearly basis, the UW-Eau Claire football team’s schedule is tougher than most Division III slates. This year should be no different.
The Blugolds’ schedule features five teams ranked in D3Football.com’s preseason Top 25, and several others who received votes in the poll without cracking the top 25. It will be challenging, but the slate also provides plenty of opportunities for statement wins.
A few things to know about each of Eau Claire’s opponents:
Loras, Sept. 3: This has been a favorable matchup for the Blugolds in recent years, with Eau Claire winning three straight meetings in the series. That includes a 28-6 victory last September.
At Central (Iowa), Sept. 10: This meeting will mark only the second time the two programs have ever played each other. The last came in 1998, a 28-21 victory for the Blugolds. This one will be an early test for Eau Claire — Central is ranked No. 14 in the country in D3Football.com’s preseason poll. The Dutch went 12-1 last year and reached the third round of the playoffs.
Albion, Sept. 24: Another tricky opponent closes out the Blugolds’ nonconference slate. The Britons beat Eau Claire 23-20 in Michigan last year in the first game ever played between the two programs. Now the series heads to Carson Park, where the Blugolds will try to enact some revenge against a team that’s ranked just outside the top 25.
At UW-Stout, Oct. 1: It’s a historic year for the War on 94 rivalry, which will be played for the 100th time. The Blue Devils won 38-34 last year for their sixth straight victory in the series, which Eau Claire leads 51-42-6 all-time.
UW-Whitewater, Oct. 8: Perennially the toughest game on the Blugolds’ schedule, this season’s Homecoming meeting with the Warhawks will be no different in that regard. Whitewater enters the year ranked fourth in the nation and is the preseason favorite to win the WIAC. The Blugolds will try to snap a 19-game losing streak to the powerhouse.
UW-La Crosse, Oct. 15: The Blugolds will look to beat the Eagles for the first time in their last five tries. La Crosse is ranked 12th in the country coming into the season, fresh off a campaign that produced a second-place finish in the WIAC. The contest is annually televised on WQOW in Eau Claire and WXOW in La Crosse.
At UW-River Falls, Oct. 22: The Falcons produced a few surprises in the WIAC last year, posting a 5-2 mark in the conference and winning the first Division III bowl game ever held. River Falls became the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl champion with a 48-27 win over Washington University (St. Louis). It’s led to high expectations and another likely difficult game for the Blugolds. The Falcons are ranked No. 18 nationally.
UW-Stevens Point, Oct. 29: Eau Claire’s lone WIAC victory last season came on the road at Stevens Point. The Blugolds got past the Pointers 25-15 for their first win in the series since 2012. A chance to build a head-to-head win streak against a conference foe presents an intriguing opportunity when the Pointers come to Carson Park.
At UW-Platteville, Nov. 5: The Pioneers have been tough for the Blugolds to take down in recent history, with Eau Claire’s only win in the series since 2010 coming in 2018. Platteville won last year’s game 55-28 but finished 4-6 overall.
UW-Oshkosh, Nov. 12: The Titans are ranked 19th in Division III in the preseason, and for good reason. They’ve got two first-team All-WIAC players back on defense, and Cumberland graduate Kobe Berghammer enters his third season as the starting quarterback. The Titans won 54-31 over the Blugolds last season.