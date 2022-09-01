UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire football

UW-Eau Claire's Joe Swanson (81) and Nick Kudick celebrate during a game against UW-Stout on Oct. 9, 2021, at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

By the nature of competing in the WIAC on a yearly basis, the UW-Eau Claire football team’s schedule is tougher than most Division III slates. This year should be no different.

The Blugolds’ schedule features five teams ranked in D3Football.com’s preseason Top 25, and several others who received votes in the poll without cracking the top 25. It will be challenging, but the slate also provides plenty of opportunities for statement wins.