Sophomore linebacker Jake Cochnauer wears many hats for the UW-Eau Claire football team. He's a proven tackler for the Blugolds. He can get into the backfield to bring down the quarterback. If needed, he can drop into coverage too.

He hasn't been around long, but the first-year member of the team is certainly making his presence known. The Farmington, Minn., native ranks second on the team in tackles for a loss and fourth in total tackles. He's the only Blugold to have forced a fumble through three games this season.