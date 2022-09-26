Sophomore linebacker Jake Cochnauer wears many hats for the UW-Eau Claire football team. He's a proven tackler for the Blugolds. He can get into the backfield to bring down the quarterback. If needed, he can drop into coverage too.
He hasn't been around long, but the first-year member of the team is certainly making his presence known. The Farmington, Minn., native ranks second on the team in tackles for a loss and fourth in total tackles. He's the only Blugold to have forced a fumble through three games this season.
"He's been a fun kid to coach," coach Wesley Beschorner said. "He plays the game the right way: Plays really, really hard, understands where the football is, has a really good knack for it. He's one of those guys ... you look at his stat line, there might not be 12 tackles, but there's a tick mark in every single portion of the stat line. That's what great defenders do."
Cochnauer has 18 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, through the Blugolds' first three games. He wrapped up a sack and forced a fumble in Eau Claire's defeat to Albion last Saturday. He had seven total takedowns against the Britons and broke up a pass.
"I feel like the biggest thing for me feeling comfortable here is making the plays that come to me," Cochnauer said. "I've heard coach talk about it, everyone says do your one-eleventh and I already have so much trust in the guys next to me, left, right, that they're going to do their job. Whenever they do their job, it makes it easier for me. Makes it easier to fly around and make the plays that come to me, not try to force anything."
Cochnauer played at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, last season before transferring to Eau Claire. The Blugolds recruited him out of high school, giving a degree of familiarity between the two as he began searching for a new home.
It hasn't taken him long to get settled in with the Blugolds. He's played a key role at the second level of the defense, making at least five tackles in every game so far.
"Ever since I've been here, the guys have just been so welcoming with everything, helping me with film right away, getting involved with the system," Cochnauer said.
His success, he said, stems from not trying to do too much. When it's his time to step up, he's just focused on getting the job done.
"When it's his play to be made, he does a great job of making that play," Beschorner said.
The Blugolds' defense knows it's got a tough test ahead when it visits UW-Stout to open WIAC play on Saturday night. The Blue Devils broke a school record by scoring 66 points in a demolition of Crown College last week.
Eau Claire is focused on producing a complete 60-minute performance with conference play on the horizon. The Blugolds (1-2) have been competitive in each game this season, but momentary lapses have proved costly in their two defeats.
"It's going to come down to putting four complete quarters together, and that's something we haven't fully done yet," Cochnauer said. "I think once we do complete that and put four quarters together, we can stop anybody. ... (We need to) stay level-headed, not get too high or too low. Stay the course."