Kobe Berghammer doesn't really feel like the label next to his name on the roster is representative of where he's at.
Freshman.
Sure, technically it's accurate. But for UW-Oshkosh's starting quarterback, that descriptor has already lost a lot of its power.
When your team has won five of six games to start the season and you're third in the WIAC in pass efficiency, the first-year jitters disappear in a hurry.
"It's great, I don't feel like a freshman at all right now," said Berghammer. "It's fun."
Titans coach Patrick Cerroni has been at the helm for 13 years and has led Oshkosh to a national runner-up finish and three Division III semifinal appearances. Even he has been impressed with Berghammer's ability to play beyond his years.
"We really don't even think about (him being a freshman) now," Cerroni said. "I think if you took a vote of the team, other than the other two quarterbacks, a lot of guys would have picked Kobe (to start). It gives you kind of an identity, and the guys love watching him play. The fact that he's producing makes it a lot easier."
The production has been undeniable for the Cumberland native. Berghammer took over the reins as QB1 in the first game of the season and hasn't looked back.
He's thrown for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns through six games. The turnover bug that can hit inexperienced quarterbacks who are pressing to make a difference is nowhere to be seen: He's thrown only one interception.
The freshman's game isn't one-dimensional either. He's scampered for 262 yards and five scores. That included a 102-yard performance with three touchdowns on the ground against UW-Eau Claire last Saturday.
"He has the ability when a play breaks down to get out of the situation and give you some positive yards. I think that's his biggest strength right now, along with his ability to throw the ball," Cerroni said.
That type of skill set helped Berghammer win the starting job, even if he might not have expected it going into the fall. Early playing time wasn't even on his radar when he was deciding where to continue his football career.
"That was always kind of the goal: To start as a freshman, start as early as I could. But to expect it? I don't know," Berghammer said. "I was a little surprised when I got (the starting job)."
Things couldn't have started out much better. In the Titans' season opener against Carthage with the game tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, Berghammer threw a 25-yard strike to Riley Kallas for the go-ahead touchdown. Oshkosh used that play to hang on for a 20-19 win.
He's thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game but the matchup with the Blugolds this season, including three games with two or more.
"I feel comfortable," Berghammer said. "Obviously not 100% comfortable because I'm new to everything, but I feel like every day is about learning and getting better."
Berghammer graduated from Cumberland in 2018 but delayed his enrollment to the second semester to gain a year of eligibility — also known as grayshirting — last season for the Titans. The transition back into football hasn't been too difficult.
There have still been some growing pains, for sure. Berghammer said he's learned that there's not just a few star players on everybody's roster like was the case in high school — everybody is a standout player. But so far, the speed and skill levels of the game haven't slowed him down.
"He sat out of football last year, so to come out and do what he's done is impressive," Cerroni said.
The roster will still list Berghammer as a freshman for the rest of the year. But his coaches, teammates and the man in the mirror don't see it that way anymore.
He's just one of the guys for the Titans. As far as anybody is concerned, he's playing as if he's been a college quarterback for years.
"My teammates make it pretty easy for me," Berghammer said. "I just try to play older than I am."