Could the UW-Eau Claire football captains announcement point to the Blugolds’ starting quarterback for this Saturday?
Among the four players selected for the honor this season is signal caller Jonathan Malueg, the only underclassman of the group. Also leading the team this year is senior defensive back Cam Swanson, senior linebacker Sam Romanski and junior offensive lineman Drew Shrader.
New UW-Eau Claire head coach Wesley Beschorner was coy about his starting quarterback when asked at the team’s media day, making this the clearest clue to the team’s intentions yet.
Malueg, a sophomore, spent his first season on campus as the Blugolds’ backup to starter Scott Procter, who graduated in the spring. The Stoughton native is the only UWEC quarterback with collegiate experience, having completed two of nine attempts for 44 yards in three appearances last season.
Malueg threw for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior year at Stoughton, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record and earning an honorable mention selection to the Badger South all-conference team.
The Blugolds have four other quarterbacks on the roster: sophomores Tristan Bradley, Dustin Graf and Josiah Johnson and freshman Parker Bohm. Zach Zilm Jr., who threw two passes last season as a junior, is no longer with the program.
When asked about the situation on Aug. 19, Beschorner hinted the team had a favorite of the bunch but wouldn’t reveal who.
“We feel really good about the quarterback spot and who we have there,” Beschorner said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good idea, but I’m going to keep it there.
“They’re fun to coach. They get coached hard and they accept it. They accept the challenge every day and they have a lot of responsibility for a lot of difference reasons. But each play is the play for them.”
The team’s 2019 campaign kicks off at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday at Carson Park when the Blugolds host Loras in Beschorner’s head coaching debut. UW-Eau Claire bested the Duhawks last season in the 2018 opener, 45-13.