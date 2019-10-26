MENOMONIE — For the second time in mere minutes UW-Stout head coach Clayt Birmingham appeared to be making a gutsy decision.
Just moments earlier, the Blue Devils lined up to kick a 29-yard field goal on third down to win the game in overtime. With a timeout in his pocket, Birmingham figured he could call the play off if the snap was botched. But the snap wasn’t the problem for Stout, it was the Alec Benzinger’s kick that went wide right, prolonging the overtime period.
Now, on fourth-and-one from the 16-yard line, the Blue Devils offense took the field. Quarterback Sean Borgerding lined up in the shotgun formation and called for the ball. Unfortunately for Stevens Point, it was a hard count, and the snap only came after the Pointers jumped offside.
With a free play, Borgerding let it fly to his right, connecting with Tyler Seymour for a 16-yard touchdown. Four plays later, Aaron Wisecup forced a fumble and Stout collected its first conference victory of the season, winning 38-31 on Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium.
“We were not planning on snapping it,” Birmingham said. “We would have called a timeout and kicked a field goal.”
But when the Pointers jumped, Seymour and Borgerding knew what to do.
“I saw him snap it and I looked for the flag and then I threw it up,” Borgerding said. “The receiver made the play to win the game.”
The game came to an official close when Haydon Miller fell on a ShamaJ Williams fumble at the 13-yard line to clinch the victory.
“It kind of bumped right into my leg so I just dropped to the ground to get it,” Miller said.
The Stout defense looked impressive in overtime. In the first series of the extra frame, a pair of sacks forced Stevens Point into third-and-37 before safety Mason Priebe picked off a pass to send Stout's offense onto the field for the win.
“I thought they played great,” Borgerding said of his defense. “They stepped up huge and gave us some chances to win.”
It didn’t look that way for most of regulation. The Pointers moved the ball with ease through the air, allowing quarterback Matt Urmanski to rack up 266 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Fortunately for Stout, the Pointers defense was equally porous. Borgerding threw for 287 yards while adding a game-high 149 yards on the ground. He connected with John Smozynski for a pair of first-half scores before adding his third passing touchdown in overtime.
“He competed the whole game,” Seymour said. “He took a beating, but he stayed strong and made plays when he had to.”
The final score of regulation came late in the fourth quarter when Borgerding rolled right and took off from the 11-yard line before leaping for the right end zone pylon to tie up the game 31-31 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.
Both teams had late chances to score points on a pair of ensuing drives, but neither team got close enough to attempt a field goal before time expired.
Stout will wrap up its home schedule on Saturday when it hosts 1-6 River Falls on senior day at 1 p.m.
UW-Stout 38, UW-Stevens Point 31
Stevens Point 7 16 0 8 0 — 31
Stout 14 7 0 10 7 — 38
First Quarter
STOUT: John Smozynski 6 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick), 11:13
UWSP: Donovan Lucas 78 kick return (Victor Ponterio kick), 11:03
STOUT: Smozynski 4 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick) 00:29
Second Quarter
UWSP: John Cisewski 83 pass from Matt Urmanski (Ponterio kick) 9:14
UWSP: Jonte Webb 16 pass from Urmanski (no good) 5:41
STOUT: Shahan Ameer 3 run (Benzinger good) 00:57
UWSP: Urmanski 36-yard field goal 00:01
Fourth Quarter
STOUT: Benzinger 39-yard field goal 07:31
UWSP: Devin Baldridge 22 pass from Urmanski (ShamaJ Williams rush) 4:45
STOUT: Borgerding 11 rush (Benzinger) 2:18
Overtime
STOUT: Seymour 16 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stevens Point (29-22): ShamaJ Williams 13-29, Jahi Stigall 10-29; Matt Urmanski 6-(-36). Stout (46-222): Sean Borgerding 29-146; Shahan Ameer 10-44; Nick Arguedas 5-23; Josh Nitek 2-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stevens Point (21-32-1-266): Urmanski 21-32-1-266. Stout (25-43-2-287): Borgerding 25-42-2-287; Tyler Seymour 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stevens Point: Devin Baldridge 8-67; Jonte Webb 5-71; Sonny Soquet 3-26; Josh Cisewski 2-94; Williams 2-16; Stigall 1-(-8). Stout: Kevion McDonald 9-136; Seymour 5-51; Spencer Marlier 3-16; Levy Hamer 2-30; Parker Fossum 2-23; Smozynski 2-10; Shahan Ameen 1-12; Kierre Rhodes 1-9.