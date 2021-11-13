A pair of late interceptions from UW-Platteville off UW-Stout quarterback Sean Borgerding helped the Pioneers pull off a 35-28 come-from-behind victory to close the season on Saturday in Platteville. Both picks came in the final 3:32 of the game.
The first, snagged by Hayden Wagner at the Stout 40-yard line, set up Platteville to score the go-ahead touchdown. After a 16-yard return by Wagner, it took just four plays for Evan Gates to plunge into the end zone from the 1-yard line to break a 28-28 tie.
The Blue Devils marched back onto the field with just under two minutes left aiming to tie and force an extra frame. The drive looked promising, getting out to the Stout 44 on just four plays, before Danny Kast recorded the second late turnover. That allowed the Pioneers to run out the remainder of the clock.
Stout held a 7-0 lead early on a Matt Pomietlo touchdown run and a 28-21 advantage with 9:38 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Borgerding to Parker Fossum. But the Pioneers equalized with seven minutes remaining in regulation on a throw from Colin Schuetz to Ben Wilson before Gates' final go-ahead tally.
The Blue Devils' other two touchdowns came on Borgerding throws to Levy Hamer.
Borgerding threw for 281 yards, while Hamer caught seven passes for 140. Fossum finished just under triple digits with 98 receiving yards on eight catches. Pomietlo, a Chippewa Falls native, ran for 154 yards.
Schuetz threw for 323 yards for Platteville, 109 going to Brandt Stare.
Stout finishes the year 5-5, closing on a four-game losing streak. The Blue Devils' two WIAC wins came against UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point.