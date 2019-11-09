It was another long day for the UW-Eau Claire football team.
The Blugolds suffered a fourth consecutive blowout loss, falling to UW-La Crosse 42-7 on Saturday in La Crosse. The Eagles stifled Eau Claire all day, running out to a 35-0 lead in the first half while only allowing the Blugolds to accrue five yards of offense entering the third quarter.
La Crosse quarterback Evan Lewandowski passed for five touchdowns in the first half as part of a 29-completion, 337-yard performance on the day. He nearly tripled the amount of yardage the Blugolds gained (124) on his own.
All of Lewandowski's touchdowns came from 13 or more yards out, and three were in the second quarter. La Crosse (6-3, 4-2) scored the first 42 points of the game.
Lewandowski's favorite target by far was Cole Spieker, who hauled in 17 catches for 157 yards and two scores. Cameron Sorenson also caught two touchdowns.
The Eagles' dominant defense held Eau Claire (3-6, 1-5) to seven first downs over the course of the day.
La Crosse led 14-0 after the first quarter before Lewandowski threw his third, fourth and fifth touchdowns in the second quarter. Jalen Clark added a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Eagles.
Blugolds quarterback Josiah Johnson completed 13 of 24 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, but Eau Claire only mustered two rushing yards. The Blugolds got on the board on Johnson's 45-yard touchdown pass to Darius Jones in the third quarter.
The Blugolds, playing without their starting quarterback, saw all of their drives end as three-and-outs in the first half.
Eau Claire's Conrad Bolz carried the ball 12 times for 21 yards. Starting running back Austin Belot returned from injury, running five times for six yards. Jones finished with three catches for 67 yards.
The Blugolds defense mustered five sacks in the defeat.
It was the fourth loss in a row for Eau Claire, with each defeat coming by 28 points or more. The Blugolds dropped to 0-5 on the road this season.
Eau Claire closes out its season with a rivalry game against UW-Stout next Saturday in Eau Claire. Kickoff for this year's installment of the War on I-94 rivalry is set for 1:10 p.m.
UW-La Crosse 42, UW-Eau Claire 7
Eau Claire 0 0 7 0 - 7
La Crosse 14 21 7 0 - 42
First Quarter
L: Camerson Sorenson 24 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Ryan Beirne kick), 10:39.
L: Cole Spieker 13 pass from Lewandowski (Michael Pakos kick), 5:36.
Second Quarter
L: Spieker 36 pass from Lewandowski (Bryce Wesling kick), 14:52.
L: Jake Simuncak 21 pass from Lewandowski (Beirne kick), 7:08.
L: Sorenson 19 pass from Lewandowski (Pakos kick), 1:35.
Third Quarter
L: Jalen Clark 4 run (Ezekiel Yaeggi kick), 7:28.
EC: Darius Jones 45 pass from Josiah Johnson (Edgar Ficke-Anders kick), 2:02.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire (29-2): Conrad Bolz 12-21, Austin Belot 5-6, Will Adair 1-4, Braden O'Laughlin 1-2, Johnson 10-(-33). La Crosse (27-70): Clark 7-44, Joey Stutzman 9-37, Simuncak 1-8, Kobe Vines 2-4, Keyser Helterbrand 2-3, Lewandowski 6-(-26).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire (13-24-1-122): Johnson 13-24-1-122. La Crosse (30-42-0-335): Lewandowski 29-41-0-337, Jack Connolly 1-1-0-(-2).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire: Jones 3-67, David Butros 3-20, Killy Kitzmann 3-20, Adair 3-9, Joe Swanson 1-6. La Crosse: Spieker 17-157, Simuncak 7-93, Stenson 4-69, Dominic Labellarte 1-9, Will Josten 1-7.