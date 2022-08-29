A football depth chart is a complex puzzle that's never truly set in stone. Still, UW-Eau Claire has a well-founded idea of who will be playing snaps at some key positions when they open the new season this week.

The Blugolds host Loras at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday at Carson Park to begin their year. Coach Wesley Beschorner said some decisions are yet to be made, but others are solidified and ready to go ahead of the opener.