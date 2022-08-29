A football depth chart is a complex puzzle that's never truly set in stone. Still, UW-Eau Claire has a well-founded idea of who will be playing snaps at some key positions when they open the new season this week.
The Blugolds host Loras at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday at Carson Park to begin their year. Coach Wesley Beschorner said some decisions are yet to be made, but others are solidified and ready to go ahead of the opener.
"I feel comfortable about where our guys are at," he said. "We've got to continue to improve though, and they know that — at every position, there's no doubt about it. There's still spots to be made. We've told our guys that. You're going to see guys playing in this game that might not be playing in Week 10 or 11 or 12. It's a campaign. It's not just one deal to start the season, and I think our kids understand that."
Among the first-stringers Blugolds fans can expect to see at Carson Park: quarterback Harry Roubidoux. The then-sophomore took over starting duties midway through last season and threw for 1,594 yards and 12 touchdowns across nine games.
Beschorner said the starting job is Roubidoux's again. The Blugolds will hope for continued improvement from the Winneconne native who flashed potential in his first year as the starter. His three-touchdowns performance against UW-Stout last season were the first such showing for an Eau Claire quarterback since 2016.
"We feel really good about where Harry's at," Beschorner said.
The Blugolds will need to replace last season's biggest offensive star though. Running back Austin Belot is gone after rushing for 1,405 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He was a second-team All-American.
Eau Claire is turning to a handful of backs to replenish its ground game. Ivan Ruble may be primary among them.
Ruble was the team's second-leading rusher last season. The junior from Clear Lake ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Blugolds a year ago. Eau Claire also has a couple of other options in its back pocket.
"We don't have Austin, but we've got some other guys," Beschorner said. "We've got a couple of guys that will be able to fill in, but I feel confident in our positions right now. We use a lot of personnel, you guys have seen that. We're going to continue to do that as much as we can."
Whichever running back is taking the ball, the offensive line is confident it can open holes for them to run through.
"We'll definitely still be able to do that," senior lineman Seth Mitchell said. "Our O-line has been really strong with our attention to detail, knowing how the plays are going to hit, what we're trying to do. We get any guy back there running the ball, we know we're going to be able to make it right for them."
The Blugolds are playing Loras for the fourth straight season and have won each of the previous three meetings. There's a clean slate entering the new year, but the familiarity won't hurt heading into the clash with the Duhawks.
"The excitement level's high," defensive back Ryan Kuechle said. "We have a lot of guys that are ready to get after it. We've kind of just been practicing, and now we get to see where we're at in the first game. Everyone's really looking forward to it."
Saturday is the first of six games the Blugolds will play at Carson Park this season. That includes two of the team's three nonconference contests.
"I love Carson Park," Beschorner said. "The band is awesome, our student section is awesome, our fans are great. It's right on top of you. It's a very cool atmosphere, and I think our guys know and understand how much they can appreciate playing there."