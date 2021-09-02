MENOMONIE — After spending a year on the sidelines, most WIAC football teams will be playing a guessing game early this season as they try to piece together a winning formula. While that's also true for UW-Stout, the Blue Devils may have a bit of a leg up in that regard.
Even without a 2020 season, Stout has a good idea of who will slot in where on the offensive side of the ball when it opens the season on Saturday at Presentation College. An experienced core like the Blue Devils' tends to have that effect.
Stout returns with plenty of weapons on offense, highlighted by third-year starting quarterback Sean Borgerding and a stable of talented, big-play wide receivers. They teamed up to give the Blue Devils an explosive passing game in 2019 and should be a strength again this fall.
"I think that's going to be a big thing, just having that experience of having played a college football game," Borgerding said. "I think having that experience at the skill positions and in the backfield is going to be a big advantage for us. We understand what it feels like in a game, how to prepare for a game and get ready mentally and physically, and we won't get nervous. We can be out there and know that we'll play how we can play."
Borgerding enters Year No. 3 as the Blue Devils' signal caller after earning honorable mention All-WIAC status in each of his first two seasons. The Spring Valley graduate threw for 2,446 yards and 24 touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 307 yards in 2019.
The junior will have no shortage of options to throw to. The trio of Levy Hamer, Tyler Seymour and Parker Fossum return after combining for more than 1,500 receiving yards and 16 scores two years ago.
The talent on board has the sky looking friendly for the Blue Devils this fall.
"I think we've got some deep threats, some people who can make some plays with the ball in their hands," Hamer said. "Whenever somebody gets the ball in their hand, they'll try to give us the best opportunity to score, get a first down, whatever we need."
The return of Rayshawn Graham at the running back position is a big boost too. Graham sat out the 2019 season, but the veteran power back returns after leading the Blue Devils in rushing in 2017 and 2018.
There are question marks surrounding the other positions though. The offensive and defensive lines will have plenty of new faces, along with the secondary on defense. If the Blue Devils are going to improve on 2019's 4-6 record, newcomers will need to step up.
Figuring out what works best will be pivotal in the Blue Devils' three nonconference games against Presentation, St. Norbert and UW-Stevens Point. They're not alone in that endeavor.
"I think all the coaches across the nation who didn't play last year are trying to figure out, 'What have we got?' Not so much their opponents, but what do we have," Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. "The first three games are going to identify us, and they're going to identify everybody else as well. By the end of our nonconference schedule, everybody's going to kind of figure out what they've all got, because right now we really have no clue."
Stout opens WIAC play on Oct. 2 at UW-Whitewater. The Blue Devils' game against Stevens Point on Sept. 18 will be a nonconference game, with the league matchup between the two set for Oct. 16 in Menomonie. They opted to play each other for a nonconference game due to difficulties with scheduling.
"It's been hard to find games, especially in Week 3 and Week 4 because most Division III conferences are starting conference play already," Birmingham said. "So we have to resort to playing NAIA schools or traveling across the nation to play, which right now with our budget due to COVID, it isn't really realistic. So our next option was playing someone around here who was looking for a game. We don't want to play a conference team twice, but we want to at least play and give our guys at least 10 opportunities to play football."
In addition to Whitewater, Stout will face road WIAC games at UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Platteville this year. The Blue Devils will host Stevens Point, UW-Oshkosh and UW-River Falls.
The Blue Devils finished fifth in the WIAC in 2019. After more than 650 days since their last game, they're ready to be busy on Saturdays again.
"I'm very excited to be out here," Hamer said. "It's been what, two years since we've played football? So we're just excited to be back out here and touch the green. It's going to be a fun year."