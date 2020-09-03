Cormac Sampson has moved from tight end to O-line, back to tight end and now back to O-line in two years with the Wisconsin Badgers.
The former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe has certainly proven he’s adaptable. And that’s a useful trait to possess right now, when the next step for many football players like him across the country remains up in the air.
“I’ve been taking it day-by-day, which is the approach that all the players have been taking just because we don’t know what the future’s going to bring in this uncertain time,” Sampson said.
The Big Ten, along with fellow Power Five conference the Pac-12, announced the cancellation of the fall football season on Aug. 11. The league stated in a brief released earlier this week the decision was made after an 11-3 vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors.
Suddenly, Chippewa Valley alumni Sampson and Mason Stokke, a Menomonie grad, face a fall without football.
“It’s definitely going to be weird without as much practice or games,” said Stokke, the Badgers’ starting fullback. “And probably watching football on TV too, which is going to be probably the weirdest part about it.”
Seven days at the start of August brought a rollercoaster of emotions for Big Ten players, who were first encouraged when the conference released a revised league-only schedule on Aug. 5. Six days later, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst told his team the fall season had been canceled over Zoom.
“With those rumors kind of circulating, somehow the press got a hold of it, saying the Big Ten canceled before it had officially said something,” Sampson said. “We knew something was up, but once the news broke to us, it was just a heavy sinking feeling.”
“It was just devastation,” Stokke added. “But I guess, what can you do?”
So what’s next? The idea of playing in the spring has been discussed since the announcement was initially made, though there has been some trepidation about players being able to play a spring slate, take a few months off and then go right into the next fall season.
Playing in the winter in multiple domed stadiums has also been discussed, as first reported by the Columbus Dispatch. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told ESPN last week the league would prefer a winter schedule to one in the spring.
And after an initial feeling of finality to the Big Ten’s decision, there’s also been reporting done pointing toward a potential fall revival after pushback from players, coaches, administrators and parents, as well as a conversation between Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and President Donald Trump.
Among the options the league is considering is a Thanksgiving start, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus, which would give schools the opportunity to play 10 to 11 games.
NBC's Dan Patrick said earlier this week a source told him a Big Ten schedule could start as early as Oct. 10 if the conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh told players an October start was possible before the Wolverines practiced on Wednesday.
That all goes against an open letter Warren released on Aug. 19, which reiterated that the league has no plans to revisit the fall decision. Players are constantly dealing with updates pointing all sorts of directions.
“You kind of hear it, get a little bit excited for it,” Stokke said, ‘but not try to look too much into it because there’s still so much uncertainty.”
As a redshirt senior, Stokke is obviously following the latest happenings closely. While Sampson, entering his redshirt sophomore year, has years of college football ahead of him, this was supposed to be Stokke's last ride.
Some Big Ten seniors have discussed skipping out on a potential spring season to prepare for the NFL draft, especially if the draft doesn't get pushed back from its current April 29-May 1, 2021 slot. That wouldn't be out of the question for Stokke, who ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. listed as the second best fullback in the 2021 class back in the spring. But for now, Stokke plans on sticking with the Badgers.
“There’s definitely a little bit of questioning there,” Stokke said. “I want to play my senior year, so, if there’s football this year, I plan on playing it. Senior year is pretty special.”
Stokke is coming off a season where he totaled 51 yards on the ground and 47 yards through the air in addition to his regular blocking duties. He also notched a pair of touchdowns while playing in 12 of Wisconsin's 14 games, including a memorable two-yard score against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
"I had a pretty good year," Stokke said. "I would have liked to stay healthy for those couple of games and there's definitely things I can improve on and could have been a lot better on. But yeah, I was happy with my junior year."
Sampson played in 13 games for the Badgers last year, including two starts at tight end after injuries at the position moved him back to the end of the line in a blocking role. Now, he has to bulk up yet again.
"I definitely have more of an understanding of how to put on that good weight," Sampson said. "I would say it's definitely easier to put on weight because you can still be eating the things you want to eat. When you're losing weight, you have to watch what you're eating. Now I'm up to 300 pounds, so I've taken what I learned when I went from O-line my freshman spring to now. I think it's really helped out a bunch."
School started on Wednesday for Stokke and Sampson down in Madison, and the Badgers are allowed to practice this fall in a limited capacity. When they'll be back competing against other schools is anyone's guess.
“I do think we’ll play football at some point this year,” Stokke said.