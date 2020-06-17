If Mike Schmidt was looking for a challenge, he found one.
Starting a new head coaching job in college football is difficult enough. But starting fresh amid a global pandemic?
It was an unexpected situation, but the Menomonie native is rolling with the punches as he gets going as the new leader of the Northern State football program.
"It's been really challenging, to be honest with you," Schmidt said. "There's a lot of guys who don't know me, who haven't seen me coach in real life yet. We haven't gone through a single practice or warmup yet. So it's been tough to try to build relationships and things when you're not around the guys."
Schmidt, who graduated from Menomonie High School in 2003, was named the head coach of the Division II program in December after three years as the head man at UW-La Crosse.
Shortly after, the coronavirus pandemic hit and life screeched to a halt.
It was far from ideal for Schmidt.
"We've tried to implement as much of our expectations and culture that we can, but it's really been challenging thus far," he said. "I think the biggest piece is just trying to set standards, but that's really tough because half the team is new players, and the other half is returners who don't really know me other than the couple of months we were able to be together. So it's going to be a wild fall camp, for sure."
Things have started looking up lately, which has been good news for the new coach. Some players have been able to return to school to work out and at least bring some degree of normalcy back to the table. But it's no replacement for spring practices, especially under a new head coach.
On the bright side though, Schmidt remains optimistic that there will be a season and the work put in won't be for nothing.
"I'm really happy with the way our guys work," Schmidt said. "Our players have been back for three weeks now, and we've been through all of our protocols. They've been getting their temperatures screened and getting surveyed. So we've been through it now for about a month, and watching all of the operations in person, it makes me feel really confident about having a season."
The Wolves, based out of Aberdeen, S.D., compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The NSIC has schools in five different states, with each under their own set of state policies regarding COVID-19.
Northern State went 6-5 last year and has hovered right around the .500 mark ever since an 8-3 season in 2014.
Schmidt came to Aberdeen from his alma mater, where he led La Crosse to a 27-13 record in four seasons.
The decision to move on to Northern State wasn't an easy decision, he said, but after some time to settle in, it feels like the right one.
"The La Crosse job was my dream job. When I got into coaching, that was the job I wanted," Schmidt said. "To get it at 30 years old was kind of a dream come true, and I didn't really see myself leaving there ever. ... And then this opportunity came along at such a great time. We're building a new stadium, and there's major support from the university, major support from the community. And I think that's what kind of pushed it over the top, was seeing the commitment that Northern State had that maybe La Crosse didn't, quite frankly.
"I think we just kind of got that itch to move on, and move up."
But that didn't make it any less challenging to leave.
"We were moving away from Wisconsin, moving away from family and moving away from home. It was agonizing," Schmidt said. "To make that kind of change was really hard. ... But now that we've gotten into it here now, we're really happy with where we're at."
The man who will be replacing him at UW-La Crosse, Matt Janus, had high praise for his predecessor.
"Coach Schmidt, he's a mentor to me," Janus told the Leader-Telegram earlier this month. "He's a brother to me. We're so similar in so many ways. The previous three years I've been working with him, it feels like I'm working with my best friend. Obviously I learned a ton from him. I know he's going to go kick butt out there in the Northern Sun. Obviously it stinks to not have him here, but I'm excited to take over from him. He's left me a pretty darn good program in pretty good shape right now."
Schmidt has worked his way up from being a graduate assistant at Minnesota State 12 years ago to a spot as a Division II head coach. He also spent time as an assistant at Dubuque and UW-Platteville.
Before his coaching days, Schmidt was an all-state offensive lineman for Menomonie's 2002 state championship team.
Each stop has imparted lessons and experience that have led him to his newest post.
"I've talked to (Janus) about making sure you appreciate the journey and what you're going to go through, because that's what gets you there and helps you understand the business," Schmidt said. "I think as a young coach sometimes you think you can overcome experience and wisdom with work and heart and having a lot of energy, but you really can't. Those experiences within football are just invaluable. It's hard to have that nomadic type of lifestyle, but at the same time with this job I think it's imperative."