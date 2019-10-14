Every football fan knows when the punter runs out onto the field it’s typically a bad thing. It means another offensive series has stalled and now the defense has to do its job, hopefully forcing a punt coming the other way.
At Wheaton College, however, this isn’t entirely true. The Thunder don’t have a problem seeing punter John Bickle run onto the field on a key fourth down.
“Sometimes he makes us want to punt,” Wheaton coach Mike Swider said. “There are a lot of times where we’re debating whether we want to punt or not, but we know we can flip the field and literally sometimes it’s fourth-and-one and we decide to run him out there because we know we can down the punt inside the 10 yard line.”
Since graduating from Eau Claire North in 2017, Bickle has gone from special teams anonymity to Division III stardom. Through five games this year, Bickle ranks 20th in DIII punting with 40.9 yards per punt for the No. 5 team in the nation. He was ranked 12th entering Saturday, but dealt with a shorter field against North Park. Two of his three attemps in the game went inside the 20-yard line, pushing his season total to 11. He also has three 50-yard punts this season.
It’s an impressive resume that includes a College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin special teams player of the week honor.
Despite his collegiate success, it would be understandable if North football fans have no recollection of one of their school’s most prolific punters. Bickle transferred to North midway through his junior year in Spring 2016 and only spent one injury-shortened season playing for the Huskies.
He showed up in Eau Claire having spent two years playing quarterback at Century High School in Rochester, Minn., while dabbling in punting as a sort of unwanted team requirement.
During his junior year at Century, that began to change. He saw his punting success translate into team success and his coaches and teammates began to support his growing interest.
“It’s one thing to hear it from dad, it’s another when everyone else is cheering you on,” said J.D. Bickle, John’s father and Century High School coach.
When his family moved to Eau Claire in 2016, then-Huskies football coach Josh Fizel took an interest in Bickle and his punting prowess.
Fizel got Bickle involved in Kohl’s national kicking camps, where he began garnering national interest and was ranked as high as 60th in the country, according to J.D., but just two games into his senior season that all came to a sudden halt.
In the second quarter of North’s Aug. 26, 2016, game against La Crosse Logan, Bickle dropped back into the pocket for a pass and was taken down with a hard sack. He remained in the game, but tests later showed he had torn his right labrum, ending his senior season and requiring surgery.
That moment changed everything for Bickle. Unable to move his shoulder the same way, he said he began taking punting more seriously.
“It just became clear that I should pursue punting,” he said.
With such little punting tape from his senior year, collegiate coaches moved on, making him a “diamond in the rough,” according to J.D., one Wheaton College is thrilled to have found.
“He’s not just a kicker, he’s an athlete,” Swider said. “So many times you get kids here who are just a kicker or just a punter and they’re not someone you can see doing anything else.”
It’s allowed Swider to draw up complicated fakes, allowing Bickle to take off running or sling a pass on a key fourth down. And even when he does kick it away, his booming punts have become a weapon for the Thunder.
“I don’t know how many punts he’s dropped balls inside the 10- or 20-yard line,” Swider said. “It’s unbelievable the number of balls he’s killed down in there.”
Bickle acknowledges that most fans probably don’t want to see him take the field. It’s the reason his parents show up extra early to see his pregame warm-up so that they can see him punt without having mixed feelings. But if Swider is confident in his punter, maybe Thunder fans should find solace knowing that Bickle is going to pin the opposition back and great field position should be moments away.