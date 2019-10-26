UW-Eau Claire’s rough Saturday outing against No. 16 UW-Platteville hit a new nadir when big No. 5 needed help to get off the field from trainers and teammates.
Running back Austin Belot, the engine of the Blugold offense, left the field early in the final quarter of a 43-8 loss to the Pioneers without putting weight on his left leg. He was looked at on the trainers table, then was moved into the underbelly of the Carson Park bleachers before returning to the sidelines on crutches. It was all eerily similar to the process quarterback Jonathan Malueg went through two weeks ago when he suffered a leg injury that will keep him out the rest of the season.
Blugold coach Wesley Beschorner sounded optimistic that Belot’s injury isn’t nearly as serious.
“It’s a high ankle, potentially,” Beschorner said. “We haven’t lost him yet and I don’t think we’re going to. He’s a great kid, great competitor, so we’re looking forward to seeing him back soon.”
That may be the only bright spot for a UW-Eau Claire (3-4, 1-3) squad that was visibly frustrated by the final whistle after allowing a 29-point run to end the game. Players were not available for comment postgame for the first time all season in the program’s penultimate home game of the year.
“We had a couple drives where we just didn’t string enough first downs together,” said Beschorner, now enduring his first losing streak as a head coach. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, offsides, didn’t hit a guy when he was open and vice versa, didn’t get open when we were supposed to. We just couldn’t quite find the rhythm. It felt like we were there and then all of a sudden it was falling away from us. We’ve got to find a way to battle through that.”
UW-Eau Claire quarterback Josiah Johnson, who threw for 49 yards in his first career start last week, looked more comfortable early than he did against UW-Oshkosh. He hit passes of 10 and 12 yards on the team’s first possession and found Darius Jones for a 40-yard connection on the second.
That didn’t translate to points, however, and UW-Platteville got on the board first when Pioneer quarterback Colin Schuetz ran nine yards to the house on a QB draw with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Pioneer running back Mitchell McNutt ran for 34 yards on a fake-pass run about three minutes later, setting up UW-Platteville at the Blugold 8. He finished off the drive himself with a 1-yard run at the 12:20 mark of the second.
As has become customary, Belot reignited the Blugold sideline when the team’s outlook took a turn for the worse. He kicked off the ensuing drive with a 54-yard jaunt, nearly instantly placing UWEC in the red zone. UW-Eau Claire capitalized three plays later when Conrad Bolz ran four yards for a score on a sweep, and Parker Bohm converted on a 2-point run to cut the deficit to 14-8.
The defense responded by forcing two straight three-and-outs, but Johnson and crew couldn’t keep the momentum going. That allowed UW-Platteville to extend the lead to 21-8 before half when Donald Allender caught a pass and beat Samuel Ramlow on a comeback move, completing a 33-yard play.
The Pioneers pulled away in the second half, notching three touchdowns while shutting out the UWEC offense. Schuetz, who finished with 314 yards through the air, tossed scores to Tyler Knigge, Allender and Brandt Stare to blow the game open.
“We were maybe pressing a little too hard,” Beschorner said of the defense. “I think our effort was there.”
Belot put up his sixth 100-yard performance of the season despite his early departure, notching 143 yards.
Johnson went 19 for 31 for 183 yards and an interception. Backup QB Tristan Bradley entered for the final 2:43 of the game for UW-Eau Claire and threw an interception on one of his two attempts.
“In the first half we were throwing a little off schedule,” Beschorner said. “It was working a little bit, but it just didn’t pop. It didn’t spring a big play. I felt like we had a couple and we missed a couple.
“At the end, they know you’re going to be throwing so it makes it a tick harder.”
The UW-Eau Claire athletic department recognized UW-Eau Claire men’s track and field for its outdoor national championship, earned in May in Geneva, Ohio. Members of the squad were given their rings by school chancellor James Schmidt and athletic director Dan Schumacher.
UW-Eau Claire kicks off a two-game road swing next week when the Blugolds travel to Stevens Point. The Pointers are coming off a 38-31 overtime loss to UWEC’s I-94 foe, UW-Stout.
UW-Platteville 43, UW-Eau Claire 8
UWP 7 14 8 14 — 43
UWEC 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
UWP: Colin Schuetz 9 run (Andrew Schweige kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
UWP: Mitchell McNutt 1 run (Schweige kick), 12:20.
UWEC: Conrad Bolz 4 run (Bohm run), 11:24.
UWP: Donald Allender 33 pass from Schuetz (Schweige kick), 1:30.
Third Quarter
UWP: Tyler Knigge 40 pass from Schuetz (Schuetz run), 7:46.
Fourth Quarter
UWP: Allender 4 pass from Schuetz (Schweige kick), 14:57.
UWP: Brandt Stare 38 pass from Schuetz (Schweige kick), 14:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): UW-Platteville (30-91): McNutt 7-48, Wyatt Thompson 7-23, Schuetz 7-11. UW-Eau Claire (35-171): Austin Belot 19-143, Bolz 9-18, Braden O’Laughlin 2-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): UW-Platteville (27-37-0-314): Schuetz 27-37-0-314. UW-Eau Claire (19-33-2-183): Josiah Johnson 19-31-1-183, Tristan Bradley 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): UW-Platteville: Stare 10-124, Knigge 7-97, Donald Allender 4-55, David Urke 4-27. UW-Eau Claire: Darius Jones 2-50, Joe Swanson 5-43, O’Laughlin 2-23, Will Adair 2-22.