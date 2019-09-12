Quarterback Jonathan Malueg wasn’t going to feign stoicism. He freely admitted there were some serious nerves in his first collegiate start for UW-Eau Claire last Saturday. The uneasy energy diminished as the Loras game went along, but was always present for the sophomore signal caller.
“Last year I played a little bit, but there’s nothing compared to the first start,” Malueg said. “Right away, taking that first sack, that took a lot of pressure off. I was like, ‘Alright, now I know how that feels.’”
The jitters were noticeable at points, especially early. He overthrew a few streaking, wide open receivers. His two interceptions went right to Loras defenders, the second on another overthrow. It’s a common mistake for a young, excitable player.
UW-Eau Claire is banking on his comfort level increasing as the season goes along, a safe bet considering the circumstances. He was a first-time starter running new head coach Wesley Beschorner’s brand new offensive system for the first time in a game-time atmosphere. You can’t expect the world.
It’s also hard to complain too much when the Blugolds pulled off the win, powered by strong showings from the defense and rushing group.
“There will be a ton of growing,” Malueg said. “We didn’t play our best game offensively. There’s a lot to grow on, and a lot of success too that we’re going to keep building on.”
Malueg isn’t just in unfamiliar territory. He’s in a position he wasn’t sure he’d get to just two years ago.
A Stoughton native, Malueg first became interested in UW-Eau Claire as an academic institution. He wasn’t sure if he even wanted to play at the next level, but family ties, his interest in business and the location made the school appealing.
Then Blugolds defensive coordinator Matt Ebner visited Stoughton, upping Malueg’s interest. He wanted to go to the school already, so even better if he could play too.
But getting the opportunity to start as an underclassman? That never crossed his mind.
“I never thought that in a million years,” Malueg said. “I didn’t really look at the depth chart, for the most part.”
He entered the spring season in an open quarterback competition following the graduation of 2018 starter Scott Procter. There may not have been a favorite, but he was the only one of the bunch with any collegiate experience, having relieved Procter for nine passes in 2018.
“I never thought one time, ‘Oh, I’m the guy right away,’” Malueg said.
Malueg said there was never a moment where he was told he won the job, but he could tell in practice before the opener based on the reps he was getting. He was also named one of the team’s four captains on Sept. 3, telegraphing his starting role before it was officially announced.
While there were struggles in Week 1, it wasn’t devoid of bright spots. He threw a strong 42-yard pass to Darius Jones in the second quarter and ran in for a 9-yard touchdown in the third, matching his rushing TD total from his entire Stoughton career.
Throughout it all, he was getting advice from his head coach, a former star quarterback himself at South Dakota.
“He tells you everything you need to know,” Malueg said. “From reads, to here’s what you need to do with the ball. It’s great. It’s totally different to how it was in the past. I’ve never worked with a former quarterback, especially (one) as successful as he was in college.”
His first serious lesson? Take care of the football, something Beschorner emphasizes frequently.
“It’s every week,” Beschorner said. “It’s every practice. It’s every day, If we could walk around campus with footballs every day, we would. … That’s the No. 1 deal in football, take care of the football.”
Malueg will experience another milestone this weekend – his first collegiate road start. The Blugolds will head east to De Pere on Saturday to face a 0-1 St. Norbert team at 1 p.m.
“Honestly, I don’t think it should be any more of an issue,” Malueg said of facing the road environment.
UW-Eau Claire won last year’s meeting with the Green Knights in double overtime, a 30-23 triumph. Even with a step forward from Malueg this week, the Blugolds won’t want to get into a shootout with St. Norbert considering the prowess of the Knights’ passing game.
Freddy Poorman threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns last week in a 50-40 thriller against Aurora. It took an even better showing from opponent Gavin Zimbelman, who tossed for a near-unheard of 497 yards and seven TDs, for the Spartans to pull off the 10-point win.
“Those kids know how to win,” Beschorner said. “Last year they came in here and almost stole one. Not stole one, they probably felt they should have won one. They’re going to be hungry.”