The idea is taking root in Jaxon Brown’s mind. But it hasn’t completely sprouted yet.
As the Regis graduate embarks on the final postseason run of his career with the North Dakota State football team, he’s on the doorstep of a feat rarely accomplished in sports.
The redshirt senior has a chance to collect his fourth national championship as a member of the Bison. NDSU won the crown during his redshirt year in 2015, and captured titles in each of the last two seasons.
“I don’t think the feeling’s going to set in for me for another year or two, or however long it takes,” said Brown, a versatile linebacker. “It’s unbelievable. My dad tells me that every day, be thankful for my opportunities in this program. Sometimes that can get overlooked in the day-to-day, but I’m sure it will sink in.”
The Bison enter the Division I FCS playoffs as heavy favorites to earn a third consecutive championship. They’re undefeated at 12-0 this year and earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the bracket.
Brown has had to battle through adversity during his senior season, slowed down by a slew of injuries. Entering the playoffs, his list of ailments is lengthy: a torn knee ligament, a sprained foot, and a broken wrist are all taking their toll at the moment.
Given the circumstances, Brown’s just trying to fill in wherever he’s needed. Not that that’s anything new in his Bison career.
Prior to the 2018 season, Brown made the switch from safety to linebacker. And he saw a prominent role in special teams too, serving as the team’s ace on kick and punt coverages. He led the team with 11 tackles on special teams as a junior.
Wherever the Bison put him, that’s where he’ll do his job. Naturally, given his success there, he’s really taken a liking to flying down the field on special teams.
“The thing about special teams is that sometimes you can just go out there and fly around without having to think too much,” Brown said. “It’s really fun to get out there and do that. Special teams plays are momentum-changers, so when you’re making a play you either flip momentum or keep it on your side. So that’s fun. We celebrate and have a great time out there.”
He hasn’t been able to have as big of an impact this year with his laundry list of injuries, but he’s still managed 10 tackles for the Bison across nine games.
That’s good for the second-best total of his career as of now, only behind the 28 he made last season.
He’ll have a chance to add to that number if he’s able to take the field in the playoffs. North Dakota State will face either Nicholls or North Dakota in the second round on December 7. It’ll kick off Brown’s final run for glory in a Bison uniform.
“It’s been an up and down ride for sure, but I found my role on the team,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world, (my career here) has been a blast. We’ve won a lot of games and made a lot of great friendships.”