It’s a long way from Ashland on Lake Superior to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, near the Gulf of Mexico. Averie Habas has made that leap, from youth football to Division I college football, with key stops in Rice Lake and Council Bluffs, Iowa, along the way.
The 2018 Rice Lake grad, a key cog on the Warriors’ 2017 state championship team, is now a Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle. After two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, Habas chose Southern Miss from 15 Division I offers made to the junior college linebacker.
Habas made only two visits in a week’s time to make his decision in the jump from junior college to DI. He went to Southern Miss and then the University of Minnesota.
“I chose Southern Miss because I would have the best shot at playing right away. They really wanted me as all three of their wolf (outside) linebackers had graduated,” Habas said.
Habas enrolled at Southern Miss in December and began his studies toward an accounting degree. He also began the offseason football program with the Golden Eagles, but that, along with spring practices, came to a screeching halt with the coronavirus shutdown.
“It actually worked for me. I would have been out for spring practices anyway,” said Habas, who has been recovering, without surgery, from a torn labrum and nerve damage in his shoulder, which caused a season of “stingers” that he played through.
This spring, Habas is back in Rice Lake, at the home of his parents, John and April, as he finishes this semester’s school work online while studying the football playbook and game films, and meets online with his new team and coaches.
From Warrior to Reiver
Though Habas had a stellar 2017 football season with Rice Lake at both linebacker and receiver, he had only junior college offers to play football at the next level. He didn’t take any of those offers, choosing instead to walk on with the Iowa Western Reivers.
“It was the highest level of junior college football I could play. I took that and ran with it,” said Habas, who was out to prove himself to Division I schools.
He spent the fall of 2018 as a redshirt freshman at Iowa Western, and then the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker came on strong in 2019. He opened Division I football eyes with 109 tackles, including 71 solo tackles, over 12 games as the Reivers went 9-3.
It was the junior college season Habas expected after playing key roles for the Warriors in his junior and senior seasons, that after transferring from Ashland in his sophomore year.
Rice Lake head coach Dan Hill didn’t think Habas got the recognition he deserved in his junior season in Rice Lake, but as a senior, he was voted to the Big Rivers all-conference first team on both defense and offense.
As a Warrior linebacker, Habas had 96 tackles for the state champion team, including nine sacks and 17 tackles for losses with an ability to use his hands to push away blockers, said Hill.
As a wide receiver, he made one remarkable catch after another, totaling 29 catches for 483 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Now Habas will have to prove himself again at the Division I level. He will be a sophomore eligibility-wise on a Southern Miss team that went 5-3 in the Western Division of Conference USA and 7-6 overall with a loss to Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl in January.
The Southern Miss summer schedule has players reporting on July 1, full workouts beginning Aug. 1, and the first game on Sept. 5 vs. South Alabama, all depending on the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Improving his faith
After coming to Rice Lake, where his dad owns Rice Lake Auto Supply/NAPA, Habas said he found the school and community to be “great.” He also found another meaning in his life as he began working with Special Olympics athletes and at Inspire Sports clinics for people with special needs.
“Working with those Special Olympians really helped me in high school. It improved my faith and taught me to enjoy life with what I have,” said Habas, who has already became involved with church youth groups in Hattiesburg.
Habas coached in Special Olympics basketball and track and field. “I just love seeing those kids, the way they love the games.”
While Habas was coaching Special Olympians, he said the coaching he received at Rice Lake helped him prepare for college football.
“I think Coach Hill is one of the better coaches in the state. He was always working at getting us better, always to be ready for the game,” Habas said. “And it wasn’t just football. Coach (Kevin) Orr in basketball helped me a lot. He’s one of the most enthusiastic people I know.”