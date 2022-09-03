Pulled from the game with an injury in the fourth quarter and his team behind, UW-Eau Claire starting quarterback Harry Roubidoux could have deflated. Instead, the sophomore rose to the occasion.
The Winneconne native went back into the game with the Blugolds trailing 27-22 against Loras with just over a minute left on Saturday at Carson Park. He promptly completed four passes to move Eau Claire down the field, none more important than the 24-yard touchdown strike to Nick Kudick with 26 seconds left to give the Blugolds a 30-27 victory.
"That was probably the best football game I've ever been a part of," Roubidoux said. "Just the ups and downs and being able to fight back with the guys, that was pretty special."
Roubidoux spent several series on the bench in the fourth quarter after he suffered a stinger that limited his mobility. It forced the Blugolds to turn to freshman Quinn Faust for a few drives, but when the time came, the Blugolds knew they needed Roubidoux's experience.
"Two-minute situation, Harry's got a lot more experience," UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said. "Even though he wasn't 100%, we felt like that was going to give us the best chance to win."
The gamble paid off. Roubidoux hit Kudick on a curl route on the right side of the field, Kudick juked past a defender and dashed into the end zone.
"He's a dude, for sure," Kudick said of Roubidoux. "He's our leader out there. He's a great quarterback. Harry's that guy.
"It's a route that Harry and I, we've repped together a bunch this summer, so we were on the same page. My thought process was just to run the route the best I can and make a good move, and here we are."
It earned a thrilling victory that moments earlier had appeared unlikely. The Duhawks led 27-16 early in the fourth quarter after overturning a nine-point deficit. But Ivan Ruble scored on a one-yard run to pull the Blugolds within striking distance with 7:42 left. Eau Claire's defense was defiant the rest of the way, setting the stage for Roubidoux's re-appearing act to salvage a victory. The Blugolds' defense forced two three-and-outs in the final few minutes of the game.
"They were awesome," Roubidoux said. "They stepped up when we needed them to get quick three-and-outs and get the ball back. They played amazing today."
Roubidoux finished with two touchdown passes and ran for another. Kudick caught both touchdown throws.
The Duhawks had outscored the Blugolds 20-6 in the second half before Eau Claire scored the winning touchdown. Da'Mani Brown caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Evan England with 3:29 remaining in the third to put Loras ahead for the first time. The score came just over seven minutes after Ty Bausch broke off a 60-yard rushing touchdown to get the Duhawks within striking distance. Bausch added another rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, this time from one yard out. The run put Loras ahead 27-16.
Ruble scored on a one-yard run to trim Loras' lead to 27-22 with 7:42 left, and the Blugolds later got the ball at the Duhawks' 39-yard line with five minutes remaining. But they couldn't capitalize, and the drive ended on an interception from Faust on fourth down. That prompted Roubidoux's return.
The late-game heroics saved what had been an up-and-down performance for the Blugolds. Before coughing up the lead, Eau Claire had been strong in the first half.
The Blugolds broke into the end zone toward the end of the first quarter when Roubidoux lofted a 45-yard pass down the middle. Kudick caught it over the top of the defense and hit pay dirt to push Eau Claire's lead to 9-0. Roubidoux later found a running lane up the middle on third-and-long early in the second quarter and scampered 20 yards to the end zone to extend the Blugolds' advantage to two scores.
"We didn't play great, by any means," Beschorner said. "At times you saw us play really well. Holy smokes, big play, big play, and then we gave up a couple. We've got to check the tape. We've got to run the football better, we've got to protect the quarterback better, we've got to stop the run a little bit."
Roubidoux completed 13 of 22 passes for 160 yards. He added 31 yards with his legs. Ruble's 22 carries went for 38 yards. Kudick finished with three catches for 76 yards.
Eau Claire will look to win its second straight when it visits Central College in Iowa next Saturday. The Dutch were ranked 14th in D3Football.com's preseason Top 25 poll and defeated St. Olaf 44-13 in their season opener.
UW-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27
Loras;7;0;13;7;— 27
Eau Claire;9;7;0;14;— 30
First Quarter
EC: Dan Zeuli 33 field goal, 7:04.
EC: Nick Kudick 45 pass from Harry Roubidoux (kick failed), 5:07.
L: Da'Mani Brown 23 pass from Evan England (Scott Talmadge kick), 2:35.
Second Quarter
EC: Roubidoux 20 run (Zeuli kick), 10:57.
Third Quarter
L: Ty Bausch 60 run (Talmadge kick), 11:05.
L: Brown 6 pass from England (pass failed), 3:29.
Fourth Quarter
L: Bausch 1 run (Talmadge kick), 11:03.
EC: Ivan Ruble 1 run (pass failed), 7:42.
EC: Kudick 24 pass from Roubidoux (Isaac Garside pass from Roubidoux), 0:26.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Loras (31-95): Bausch 14-112. Eau Claire (36-68): Ruble 23-38, Roubidoux 4-31, Garside 4-4, Trey Fitzgerald 1-0, Quinn Faust 4-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Loras: England 25-35-0-258. Eau Claire: Roubidoux 13-22-0-160, Faust 4-5-1-30.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Loras: Brown 8-78, Michael Crawford 3-55, Marty McGovern 3-47, Je'Von Williams 1-21, Jamel Britt 3-19. Eau Claire: Kudick 3-76, Joe Swanson 4-46, Garside 5-33, Alex Kaminski 1-12, Ben Redington 1-10, Nolan Stans 1-7, Will Adair 1-3, Fitzgerald 1-3.