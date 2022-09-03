NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Pulled from the game with an injury in the fourth quarter and his team behind, UW-Eau Claire starting quarterback Harry Roubidoux could have deflated. Instead, the sophomore rose to the occasion.

The Winneconne native went back into the game with the Blugolds trailing 27-22 against Loras with just over a minute left on Saturday at Carson Park. He promptly completed four passes to move Eau Claire down the field, none more important than the 24-yard touchdown strike to Nick Kudick with 26 seconds left to give the Blugolds a 30-27 victory.