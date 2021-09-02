The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's football teams kick off this weekend, marking the league's first time on the gridiron since 2019. Many of the faces have changed after the year off, but a handful of elder statesmen are still around to show what they can do.
The Chippewa Valley has ties to several difference-makers in the WIAC, with plenty of local alumni going on to successful college careers after their prep days. They're littered throughout rosters for each of the conference's eight teams.
Get to know a few of the area's alumni who will likely be making a difference on Saturdays this fall:
Kobe Berghammer, QB, UW-Oshkosh
Berghammer burst onto the WIAC scene in 2019, taking his success as an all-state quarterback at Cumberland and carrying it right over into the college level. He was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year after leading the Titans to a share of the conference title.
The mobile signal caller threw for 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman for the Titans. On the ground, he ran for 706 yards and nine scores.
“He has the ability when a play breaks down to get out of the situation and give you some positive yards," Oshkosh coach Pat Cerroni told the Leader-Telegram in 2019. "I think that’s his biggest strength right now, along with his ability to throw the ball."
Sean Borgerding, QB, UW-Stout
Borgerding stayed close to home to play college football, moving just shy of 20 miles from Spring Valley to Menonomonie. It's proved to be a smart decision for the strong-armed quarterback.
Borgerding took over the starter's role for the Blue Devils as a freshman and hasn't looked back. Now entering his third season as Stout's quarterback, he's already one of the school's most successful ever at the position. He's seventh all-time on Stout's leaderboard for career passing yards with 4,532. He's thrown 38 touchdowns as a Blue Devil.
Kameron Kryzanski, LB, UW-Stevens Point
Once a Thorp Cardinal, Kryzanski has carved out a standout college career with the Pointers. He's one of the top linebackers in the WIAC as he enters his senior year.
Kryzanski was a second team All-WIAC selection in 2019 after leading Stevens Point in tackles with 99. He made seven tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in addition to coming up with an interception and fumble recovery.
He's got a knack for being all over the field and is at the heart of the Pointers' defense.
Ryan Ponick, RB, UW-Whitewater
Ponick, a Stanley-Boyd alumnus, has been picked as a captain for the juggernaut Warhawks. Whitewater is ranked No. 4 in the nation by D3football.com, and the junior has been picked as one of the squad's leaders. In doing so, he's following the footsteps of his older brother Ronny, who was a Whitewater captain in 2019.
“We’re excited to get back out there,” Ponick told the Janesville Gazette at the team’s media day. “We’re pumped for the opportunity.”
Ryan Ponick will look to take a step forward on the field this season. He didn't see any action in 2019, but figures to be in the mix in the Warhawks' backfield this time around.