Four years ago when Ronny Ponick made his way across campus to head to practice, his destination was the mat.
Back then, he was Ronny Ponick the wrestler. The Augsburg freshman certainly had the credentials: He made the podium at the WIAA state wrestling tournament as a third-place finisher in 2014, and was a two-time state qualifier.
But those weren't the only feats on his resume. Although his post-high school career took him to the mat, he was equally menacing on the gridiron. The running back helped Stanley-Boyd win a Division 5 state football championship in 2013, and was an honorable mention all-state linebacker the following year.
And after a year of college wrestling, Ponick couldn't ignore a better academic fit back in his home state that had another big perk: the chance to strap on a football helmet again.
So he packed his things and transferred to UW-Whitewater, where he has become Ronny Ponick the football player again. Four years later, the Warhawks are glad he did.
"I wanted to play football again," Ponick said. "I was also looking at different avenues for school and career paths, but ultimately football was something I wanted to get back into."
Now a senior, Ponick is a team captain and a prolific running back for one of the best Division III programs in the nation.
No, not even he expected to end up with this large of a role in Whitewater.
"I didn't expect it at first," he said. "Just trusting the values of the program helped springboard me into the position I'm in now. I'm honored that my teammates picked me to be in the position I'm in now, and the coaching staff and people around the program."
Ponick was Whitewater's second-leading rusher as a junior, racking up 902 yards and 11 touchdowns on 138 carries. He helped lead the Warhawks to a WIAC title and the national semifinals, where their quest for a Division III championship ended just short of its goal with a loss to eventual champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Through two games this season, Ponick gained 101 rushing yards and scored once for the third-ranked Warhawks. But as team captain, his role stretches beyond just what he can do with the ball.
"It's a huge opportunity to lead," Ponick said. "We get the guys ready, get them fired up for the game. Realistically, there's probably about 20 guys on the team that are always leading, but overall it's a huge honor to have the 'C.'"
Ponick's ascent into a leadership role for a team like Whitewater, which has won six national titles since 2007, didn't come as a surprise to those around the Stanley-Boyd program.
"He was always a hard worker on and off the field, and teammates see that and respond to that," Orioles head coach Jeff Koenig said. "And he's also a person with good character, and people respond to that as well. So it doesn't surprise me. He was in a leadership role on our team, and I'm glad he's been able to continue that success."
When it comes to his on-the-field skill set, it would be difficult to find more of a workhorse-style back than Ponick. The 5-foot-8, 200-pounder runs hard and is tough to bring down.
"He never wanted to be beat, his competitive nature was always there in practice drills and the weight room," Koenig said. "That's fun to work with."
And he's on a team of like-minded individuals with the Warhawks. Whitewater features a balanced rushing attack which already has produced four 100-yard rushers on the season.
And as the wins keep coming, it doesn't really matter to Ponick who's getting the ball.
"It's just knowing that there's a job to do, and it doesn't matter who's out there, it has to get done no matter what," Ponick said. "We seniors have the younger guys' backs, and the younger guys hold us accountable. Having those types of values is what's going to make us dangerous this year."
This season is Ponick's last chance to take the field for the program he's called home for four years. After coming close to national glory a couple of times in his career, he and his teammates are aiming to make this the year they get the job done.
But when the sun has set on Ponick's football career, he said he'll remember the values and lessons he learned from his leadership role more than any win or loss.
"Obviously winning is the ultimate goal," he said. "But going out every day and working with the guys, making sure they have the best game they can have, that's more important than doing it yourself."