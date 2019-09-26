UW-Eau Claire wide receiver Keshaun Story has spent the last two years anxiously waiting on the sidelines, itching to get back to the game he loves.
The Bemidji State transfer’s first season away from football was planned, a redshirt not unusual for a first-year college player. But then came an ill-timed injury prior to the 2018 season, when he suffered a broken thumb in practice about a week before the Beavers opened the year.
His thumb required surgery, relegating him to the bench for another campaign.
“It’s been hard to stay patient,” said Story, an Andover, Minn. native. “But the process for recovery, you just have to go through it and you have to take your time.”
Once healthy, he decided he wanted to find a new home for his football career, originally at the DII level. Minnesota State was one of the first to get in contact with him, but the Mavericks ended up with a full roster and no space for Story. So, Mavericks offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner suggested a new path for Story. His brother had just taken the job at Division III UW-Eau Claire, and Story seemed to fit the offense the Blugolds would run.
That connection spurred Story’s move a state to the east, becoming the elder statesman of Wesley Beschorner’s first freshman class as UWEC head coach. Of course, Story doesn't feel like a freshman anymore, even if that's what he's listed as on the roster. When it comes to practice and being around a college program, he's a veteran. Not every day you run into a "freshman" who reached the legal drinking age before the season, either.
His time away from football served as a reminder of how quickly it can all be taken away. He may have four years remaining of eligibility, but he isn't taking any of his time on the field for granted.
“Time flies,” Story said. “You’ve just got to make the most of every snap you get and try to perform at the highest level that you can.”
When this process began, getting the four years back wasn't a given. He needed to apply to the NCAA to receive a medical redshirt for his second year. He met the requirements — having suffered a season-ending injury while in college during the first half of the season — but that didn't eliminate all his worries.
"The trainers were kind of telling me, 'You have nothing to worry about. You're going to get the redshirt,'" Story said. "I still kind of worried about it because you see things all the time where somebody gets screwed over because someone didn't do something right. ... It was just good that I had all the right people looking out for me."
He got the news that he'd gotten the year back in the spring, the first positive step in his comeback effort. On Sept. 7, he finally returned to the playing field, suiting up for the Blugolds' season opener against Loras.
“It was crazy, honestly,” Story said. “It didn’t even seem real.”
Story's traditional wideout stats are far from eye-popping — two catches for 12 yards in a pair of games — but he did find a role against Loras in the running game on end-around plays. He accumulated 49 yards on two attempts, including a 31-yard scamper down to the 1-yard line that set up an Austin Belot touchdown.
"He's definitely very fast," Wesley Beschorner said. "He's a guy that can touch the football and he's five yards real fast. Whether it's kick return, punt return, handing him the ball, throwing the ball in the flat, taking the top of the defense ... he can do those things and it just happens very suddenly."
These were the sort of wrinkles that drew him to Eau Claire in the first place.
“It’s an awesome offense,” Story said. “There’s so many different ways you can get the ball and be a threat. That’s huge.”
The St. Norbert outing two weekends ago was quieter for Story, resulting in only eight yards rushing on four carries, so he's looking for a rebound performance this Saturday when the Blugolds' host No. 6 St. Thomas at Carson Park. The former DII player sees the matchup as a opportunity to prove what both he and the team are made of.
“I’m really excited, personally, just because I know they’re looked at in this division as one of the more powerful teams," Story said. "I just think it’s a really good opportunity for us to go out and show that we can contend, no matter who it is.”