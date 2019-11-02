MENOMONIE — A six minute drive had whittled the clock down to just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter and now the Blue Devils looked poised to take a decisive touchdown lead.
Stout came out with its receivers spread out wide and quarterback Sean Borgerding in shotgun. Borgerding took the snap and immediately took off to his right, punching in a two-yard score to give Stout the lead.
It should have eased Blue Devils fans worries, but Alec Benzinger missed the ensuing PAT, forcing his defense back onto the field in need of a big stop.
Fortunately for Stout’s 14 seniors who celebrated senior day on Saturday, freshman Cannon Griner saved the day, picking off a River Falls pass to seal a 30-24 victory at William Stadium.
“Griner came up big,” Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. “We knew something tricky was coming and (Griner) is just a great athlete and made a tremendous interception over the shoulder, almost Willie Mays style.”
The play got Benzinger off the hook just a week after the junior kicker missed a game-winning overtime field goal in Stout’s 38-31 victory over Stevens Point.
“It’s another pressure situation, so it is what it is,” Birmingham said. “He’s a good kicker and we’d kick it again and he’ll be just fine the rest of the year.”
The game got a little dicey at the very end when Stout’s Nick Arguedas took a third-and-four rush up the middle of the field and the referees disagreed on the spot of the football. It caused some havoc on the River Falls sideline, before the referee decided to give Stout a first down. All the confusion was rendered meaningless when Falcons head coach Matt Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct resulting in a 15-yard penalty.
“The official on our side had it spotted a yard back, so it would have been short of the first down, the other side official had it spotted on the line, it was going to be close to the first down,” Walker said. “I was trying to get a measurement, but they wouldn’t give me a measurement.”
Borgerding had another big game for the Blue Devils, passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Down by seven late in the first quarter, Borgerding went with the hard count on third-and-three and appeared to get River Falls to jump offside. He snapped the ball and tossed it up to a streaking Levy Hamer, but the referees didn’t throw the flag. It didn’t matter though. Hamer hauled in the Borgerding pass for a 25-yard score to tie up the game 7-7.
“He’s so good at getting open and he’s really good with his body, going up to get the ball,” Borgerding said of Hamer. “He was covered and I threw it up because I knew he would make a play. He’s just so good at that.”
A quarter later, Hamer did it again. This time, Borgerding rolled right and let it fly, connecting with Hamer in the middle of the end zone for another 25-yard touchdown with 12:28 to go in the second.
The Stout defense looked shaky for most of the game, allowing Falcons quarterback Ben Beckman to throw for 319 yards with two touchdowns. They surrendered touchdowns of 41 yards, 46 yards, and 75 yards before clamping down in the fourth quarter, holding the Falcons to just three points.
“We came up when it was clutch and did what we had to for the win,” Griner said.
The Blue Devils will wrap up their season with a pair of road games, first at Whitewater on Saturday at 2 p.m. before heading down I-94 to take on Eau Claire when the season culminates on Nov. 16.
UW-Stout 30, UW-River Falls 24
River Falls 7 7 7 3 - 24
Stout 7 7 7 9 - 30
First Quarter
RF: Ben Beckman 41 run (Bobby Patterson kick), 10:28.
S: Levy Hamer 25 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick), 3:41.
Second Quarter
S: Hamer 25 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 12:28.
RF: Alex Traxler 46 pass from Beckman (Patterson kick), 4:47.
Third Quarter
S: Parker Fossum 7 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 4:30.
RF: Traxler 75 pass from Beckman (Patterson kick), 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
S: Benzinger 32 field goal, 11:13.
RF: Patterson 22 field goal, 8:34.
S: Borgerding 2 run (kick failed), 2:17.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): River Falls (17-69): Beckman 4-48, Patterson 1-17, Luke Fugate 7-8, Tyler Blum 5-(-3). Stout (43-132): Borgerding 24-51, Kevion McDonald 4-30, Nick Arguedas 7-29, Josh Nitek 4-27, Shahan Ameen 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): River Falls (24-44-1-319): Beckman 24-44-1-319. Stout (25-40-0-233): Borgerding 25-40-0-233.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): River Falls: Traxler 8-171, Alex Herink 6-69, Alex Wickliff 5-64, Jager Reissmann 4-10, Blum 1-5. Stout: McDonald 8-68, Hamer 5-67, Fossum 5-52, Ameen 5-41, John Smozynski 2-5.