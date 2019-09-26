Playing football in the WIAC isn’t easy. It’s a conference packed with some of the best football programs in Division III, making every conference game a tough test. But off the field, forming a schedule is just as hard.
The conference is made up of just eight teams, meaning each program plays seven conference games and needs to schedule three out-of-conference opponents. Usually two of the opponents are easy to find within the surrounding conferences, but this year, UW-Stout has been forced to head out west to find a third.
Playing California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this Saturday is a “last resort” for the Blue Devils and coach Clayt Birmingham.
“We first look at the bordering states and when we can’t find (opponents), we branch out even further, maybe to Ohio or Indiana,” Birmingham said. “When we can’t find in those (conferences), the next Division III schools are out East or out West, so that’s what we had to resort to.”
It’s not ideal for Birmingham, who will have to oversee the program send almost 90 people on a four hour flight to Los Angeles.
“I think everybody wants to stay in the Midwest,” he said. “It helps the budget staying close to home for a travel game.”
The team has had to raise around $50,000 to fund the trip, according to Birmingham. It took two years to raise the money once California Lutheran signed up for a home-and-home starting last season.
All this could be avoided if the WIAC signed a contract with a local conference to play annual out-of-conference games or if the WIAC expanded to nine teams, according to Birmingham.
“There is always talk about those games, but it is hard to get people to add a team and it’s hard to get another conference to agree to play one of the harder conferences in the nation,” Birmingham said.
The most obvious solution would be to add St. Thomas to the WIAC after the MIAC voted to oust the program from the conference in May.
“It would make things easier for scheduling, we would love to have them in our league, I think,” Birmingham said. “St. Thomas probably has higher aspirations and I don’t know if they’re even considering us.”
Despite all the hassle organizing the trip, Birmingham said he is excited for his team to head across the country for some quality bonding time.
“It’s a great experience,” he said. “They might not remember all the wins and losses when they get older, but they’ll remember these experiences with their teammates.”
Many of his players have never left the Midwest and he said seven, including Rice Lake’s Bailey Roux, have never flown before.
“I’m excited,” Roux said. “I’m excited to tour Hollywood and go on the (Santa Monica) pier. For the flight, I’m not really sure what to expect.”
Roux has been chatting with his grandfather, who he said is an avid flier, about what’s going to happen with security, checking in, and all the little things that go into flying. It’s all been a little overwhelming for Roux, who said he grew up afraid of heights.
“I’ve had so many people tell me (that flying) is just like riding in a car, only you’re thousands of feet in the air,” Roux said. “So I don’t know (if I’m afraid of flying). I guess I’ll find out soon.”
The Blue Devils will kickoff at 11 a.m. central time on Saturday. After the game, they’ll return home Sunday night and start prepping for the WIAC conference opener against UW-Oshkosh on October 5.