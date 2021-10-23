The UW-Eau Claire football team put plenty of points on the board on Saturday. The problem for the Blugolds? They couldn't stop UW-Oshkosh from posting even better numbers.
The Blugolds couldn't keep pace with the Titans, falling 54-31 in Oshkosh for a third consecutive loss. Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer, a Cumberland native, threw for five touchdowns as the Titans built a 41-point lead in the first half. Eau Claire couldn't make up the deficit in the second half.
Blugolds quarterback Harry Roubidoux ran for two scores and added another through the air, but the hole was too big to climb out of. The Titans defense made the task even tougher, recovering two fumbles for touchdowns. Overall, the Blugolds had four turnovers.
Oshkosh scored twice in the game's first two minutes, with Berghammer throwing a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tony Steger and Mitch Gerhartz pouncing on a fumble in the end zone for a score. Berghammer threw four touchdowns in the first quarter.
Austin Belot scored a touchdown for Eau Claire in the second half, and Roubidoux ran and threw for a score. But the result was already sealed.
Belot finished with 119 rushing yards on 30 carries. Roubidoux was 23 of 38 passing for 235 yards. The Titans intercepted two of his throws. Berghammer threw for 316 yards on 15 completions. Steger took two receptions for 113 yards and two scores.
Things won't get any easier next week. The Blugolds (3-4, 1-3) travel to take on third-ranked Whitewater (7-0, 4-0) in their toughest test of the season on Saturday.