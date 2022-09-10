Loras at UW-Eau Claire football

UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner calls a play against Loras on Sept. 3 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire football team fell behind by 21 points in the first half and couldn't recover in a 31-13 defeat to Central on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

Central's Brady Ketchum threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Dutch ahead 21-0. Eau Claire's Harry Roubidoux threw a touchdown to Tommy Tankhamvang and Ivan Ruble ran for a score to make it a 21-13 game in the fourth quarter, but the Blugolds didn't get any closer.