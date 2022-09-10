The UW-Eau Claire football team fell behind by 21 points in the first half and couldn't recover in a 31-13 defeat to Central on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Central's Brady Ketchum threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Dutch ahead 21-0. Eau Claire's Harry Roubidoux threw a touchdown to Tommy Tankhamvang and Ivan Ruble ran for a score to make it a 21-13 game in the fourth quarter, but the Blugolds didn't get any closer.
The 13th-ranked Dutch pulled away with a field goal and a Jason Hopp touchdown run later in the fourth quarter.
Eau Claire couldn't overcome a slew of turnovers. Central intercepted Roubidoux three times, and the Blugolds lost one of their five fumbles. The Dutch defense also came up with three sacks.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ketchum threw a pair of touchdowns to Ryan Neu in a span of less than three minutes. Three minutes after the second score, he hit Jeff Herbers with his third touchdown of the period.
The Blugolds got on the board on Roubidoux's two-yard pass to Tankhamvang with 37 seconds left in the first half. Ruble scored on an 11-yard run just 30 seconds into the third quarter, but the Blugolds didn't find the end zone again.
Roubidoux threw for 131 yards, completing 14 of 32 passes. Ruble finished with 100 rushing yards on 31 carries. Joe Swanson pulled in six receptions for 82 yards.
Ketchum was 19 of 30 passing for 236 yards. Central out-gained the Blugolds 366-219 in yards.
Eau Claire (1-1) has a bye week next weekend before closing out nonconference play by hosting Albion on Sept. 24 at Carson Park.