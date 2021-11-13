UW-Eau Claire football led 7-0 early and 14-10 in the second quarter, but UW-La Crosse scored 34 unanswered points from the midway point of the second into the fourth to secure a runaway 44-20 victory Saturday in La Crosse. The result doomed the Blugolds to a sixth straight loss to end the season.
The Blugolds got off to a hot start. The squad scored on its first offensive play of the afternoon when quarterback Harry Roubidoux found Joe Swanson for a 67-yard touchdown. On the Eagles' ensuing drive, Sam Burzynski intercepted La Crosse quarterback Cade Garcia in the end zone.
La Crosse still managed to score the next 10 points of the game on a Joey Stutzman run and a Ryan Beirne field goal before the Blugolds took the lead for the final time. Vic Martinelli forced a fumble by Garcia on a sack, setting UW-EC up with an immediate first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. A play later Roubidoux kept it himself for a touchdown run to give the visitors a 14-10 advantage.
Then came the Eagle avalanche. Garcia threw four touchdowns, two to Jack Studer and one each to Cameron Sorenson and Beirne, and Beirne added a pair of field goals to turn a close game into a blowout. Roubidoux tossed a second touchdown to Swanson to narrow the deficit slightly inside the final two minutes.
Garcia threw for 261 yards and a pair of interceptions in addition to his scores. Stutzman led La Crosse rushers with 135 yards.
Roubidoux threw for 270 yards for the Blugolds, 87 of which went to Swanson. Darius Jones caught five passes for 71 yards. Austin Belot ran for 75 yards, surpassing 1,400 for his career.
Eau Claire started the season 3-1 after claiming nonconference victories against Luther and Loras and winning the WIAC opener against UW-Stevens Point. That proved to be the only conference game the team won all year. After a close 38-34 defeat against UW-Stout in the War on 94 game, the remainder of the contests have been one-sided in favor of their opponents. The Blugolds lost by 17 or more in each of their final five games.