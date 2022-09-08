Loras at UW-Eau Claire football

UW-Eau Claire's Nick Kudick makes a reception against Loras on Sept. 3 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire football team will look to stay on its winning track when it visits Central College on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

The Blugolds rallied past Loras 30-27 in Week 1, but — on paper — faces a tougher task this weekend. The Dutch are ranked 13th in the nation in D3Football.com's poll. They put up 44 points in their season-opening win over St. Olaf, led by four touchdown passes by quarterback Brady Ketchum.