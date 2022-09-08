The UW-Eau Claire football team will look to stay on its winning track when it visits Central College on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
The Blugolds rallied past Loras 30-27 in Week 1, but — on paper — faces a tougher task this weekend. The Dutch are ranked 13th in the nation in D3Football.com's poll. They put up 44 points in their season-opening win over St. Olaf, led by four touchdown passes by quarterback Brady Ketchum.
Ketchum replaced a first-team All-American as the Dutch's starting quarterback this fall, but more than held his own.
Eau Claire, meanwhile, trailed by 11 in the second half against Loras before earning a dramatic victory on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Harry Roubidoux to Nick Kudick with 26 seconds left.
"Their quarterback is very poised, he can make plays," Central coach Jeff McMartin told the Dutch's athletics website said. "Their running backs do a great job of finding space and their tight ends are very good. Their receivers fit their offense well and come up with big catches."
The Blugolds will try to neutralize Central prolific passing game. The Dutch passed for 399 yards against St. Olaf, with Ryan Neu hauling in seven catches for 215 yards. Central also rushed for 96 yards last week.
"We're definitely going to have to improve this week and make some changes to what we do to be better against the running game and better on third down," McMartin told Central's athletics website. "The credit to our defense is that we only gave up 13 points. But it could have been a lot worse. We gave up some big plays and we gave up a lot of yards. Those are things that have got to change."
Eau Claire fared well through the air in its opening victory too. Roubidoux 160 yards and two scores, and freshman Quinn Faust added 30 yards through the air. Blugolds coach Wesley Beschorner said last week the team must run the ball better, which would be key to keeping the ball out of the Dutch's hands.
Eau Claire has a bye next weekend before closing out nonconference play against Albion on Sept. 24.