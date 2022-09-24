Albion at UW-Eau Claire football

UW-Eau Claire's Ivan Ruble tries to get past Albion's Ricky Pearson (1) on Saturday at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Head coach Wesley Beschorner and three UW-Eau Claire football players lamented the team’s inability to finish off drives in a 28–20 loss to the Albion Britons at Carson Park Saturday afternoon.

The Blugolds trailed 28-14 going into the final four minutes of the game, when quarterback Harry Roubidoux rushed into the end zone from 2 yards out to cap a 10-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 2:47 and narrowed the Britons’ lead to eight points. The Eau Claire defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back in the offense's hands with 2:42 left, but the Blugolds only got as far as their own 47 before turning the ball over on downs. It allowed Albion to run out the clock.