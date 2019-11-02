The snowball keeps rolling on the UW-Eau Claire football team.
The Blugolds threw the first punch on Saturday, but then surrendered 37 unanswered points to suffer a third straight blowout loss, this time at the hands of UW-Stevens Point 40-12.
Eau Claire quarterback Josiah Johnson connected with Darius Jones for a 28-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to put the Blugolds up 6-0. But it was all Pointers after that.
Stevens Point quarterback Matt Urmanski threw four touchdown passes over the course of the rest of the game and the Pointers added a kickoff return for a score to run past the Blugolds.
Eau Claire only trailed 16-6 at halftime and 22-6 after three quarters, but things quickly unraveled early in the fourth.
The Blugolds gave up a safety with 11:22 left to play, putting them down 24-6. Stevens Point's Donovan Lucas promptly took the ensuing punt 65 yards to the house to stretch the lead to 24 points.
Just over three minutes later, Urmanski struck with his fourth passing touchdown of the game to put the Blugolds away.
Johnson threw his second touchdown for Eau Claire in the final five minutes of the game. The QB, who started the season as Eau Claire's backup but was forced into action following an injury to starter Jonathan Malueg, finished 12 of 26 passing with 154 yards and two interceptions.
Eau Claire was able to move the ball, compiling 308 yards of offense, but saw drives stall out often. The Blugolds turned the ball over on downs four times, got intercepted twice, and punted twice.
Eau Claire was without star running back Austin Belot, who suffered an injury last week. In his stead, Conrad Bolz carried the ball 31 times for 97 yards. Will Adair added 57 yards on seven runs.
Urmanski completed 14 of his 25 passes for Stevens Point, good for 247 yards. Jonte Webb and Jeffrey Williams caught two touchdowns apiece for the Pointers.
The Blugolds, who started the season 3-2, dropped to 3-5 with the loss and 1-4 in WIAC play.
The Blugolds will look to bounce back with a game at UW-La Crosse next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.
UW-Stevens Point 40, UW-Eau Claire 12
Eau Claire 6 0 0 6 - 12
Stevens Point 7 9 6 18 - 40
First Quarter
EC: Darius Jones 28 pass from Josiah Johnson (run failed), 7:50.
SP: Jonte Webb 4 pass from Matt Urmanski (Victor Ponterio kick), 1:44.
Second Quarter
SP: Jeffrey Williams 5 pass from Urmanski (kick blocked), 9:14.
SP: Ponterio 35 field goal, 0:00.
Third Quarter
SP: Webb 12 pass from Urmanski (kick blocked), 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
SP: Team safety, 11:22.
SP: Donovan Lucas 65 kickoff return (kick blocked), 11:10.
SP: Williams 19 pass from Urmanski (Ponterio kick), 7:46.
EC: Joe Swanson 25 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 4:41.
SP: Ponterio 47 field goal, 0:47.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire (54-154): Conrad Bolz 31-97, Will Adair 7-57, Braden O'Laughlin 6-26, Dylan Baumbach 2-8, Johnson 7-(-5). Stevens Point (32-133): ShamaJ Williams 14-59, Jeffrey Williams 5-35, Josh Cisewski 2-25, Michael Gibson 2-14, Urmanski 7-1, Jason Ivery 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire (12-26-2-154): Johnson 12-26-2-154. Stevens Point (15-26-1-248): Urmanski 14-25-1-247, Michael Gibson 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire: Adair 5-71, Jones 3-46, Swanson 1-25, David Butros 2-9, Bolz 1-3. Stevens Point: Webb 5-108, Jeffrey Williams 5-96, Devin Baldridge 1-18, ShamaJ Williams 2-14, Cisewski 1-11, Ivery 1-1.