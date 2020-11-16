UW-Eau Claire football can finally feel like one team again.
The Blugolds, who saw their 2020 football schedule wiped out in July amid the coronavirus pandemic, have at least experienced some semblance of normalcy since returning to practice in early October. But even then, UW-Eau Claire restarted its work with the team split up into two groups, one which practiced from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the other an hour later, to mitigate the risk of spread. Locker room access is limited, as are opportunities to hang around the football offices in the McPhee Center to chat.
There were some advantages to the split setup – notably the younger players getting a chance to jump into key practice roles right away – but it made it more difficult for the coaching staff to build a cohesive unit. For most members of the team, there are some new additions in the opposite group that they barely know.
“That’s been the hardest part, the team unity, the interpersonal communication that you have,” UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said.
After about a month and a half of work under that system, Beschorner said the Blugolds have tested protocols enough to feel comfortable conducting full-team practices. UW-Eau Claire football came together as one on Monday for the first time this year at recently renovated Simpson Field.
It’s a big step during a period that could make or break programs across the country. Most Division III football teams, including the entire WIAC, are sitting out this fall as their DI brethren play on. For the programs that can practice, they have the longest runway any team has ever received to focus on internal improvement.
“Everyone’s got this time,” Beschorner said. “How are we going to utilize this time to be the best football team that we can possibly be?”
For Beschorner, a difficult situation poses a silver lining – a chance to further craft the program in his second year at the helm. The Blugolds are looking to build on a 3-7 season which saw the team jump out to a promising 3-2 start before closing on a five-game slide.
Beschorner said the team isn’t tackling and is working to limit contact as much as possible, but that still leaves ample opportunity to run through drills and install plays. The latter will be critical for the defense, which is under the direction of a new coordinator, Austin Dickinson.
Even veterans of the offense have an opportunity to learn this fall.
“It’s almost like we’re taking a forced greyshirt year,” said running back Austin Belot, referring to a strategy that features players postponing enrollment until the second semester of their freshman year. “You’ve really just got to take this time as, ‘This is my time that I need to build.’ I can take this whole year to be very critical of myself and my game and try to take that to the next level.”
Perhaps the most obvious factor when it comes to maximizing players’ opportunity to improve this fall is the ability to stay healthy. Beschorner said UW-Eau Claire is testing players for COVID-19 at least once per week.
As case totals increase across the country and in Wisconsin, dense college campuses remain at high risk for spread. For players, enjoying typical college experiences can be a bit like walking through a minefield.
“You don’t want to be the one that gives it to another guy on the team,” Belot said.
“Most of the guys will go do the antigen testing or COVID testing at the same time, and we’ll be sitting at the waiting area looking at each other like, ‘Who’s got it? Someone’s got to have it,’” linebacker Victor Martinelli said.
Statistically, positive tests are bound to occur, and Beschorner said they have. Belot saw firsthand when he was diagnosed with the disease about three weeks back.
“I was pretty sick for two, three days, and then it went away,” Belot said. “Just kind of a headache, fevers and chills.”
Luckily, Belot said the disease was contained to himself and his roommates. He’s back at practice now and says he feels 100%, but his bout with COVID-19 serves as a reminder of the fragility of both the Blugolds and sports as a whole amid the pandemic.
“You almost wish it was a bubble,” Beschorner said. “But that’s not college either. It’s such a challenge.”