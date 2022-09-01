The UW-Eau Claire football program hasn’t had much trouble starting seasons on the right foot lately. Finishing out the campaign has been a different matter.
The Blugolds’ first two seasons under coach Wesley Beschorner have followed similar patterns. Eau Claire has put together a string of solid showings in nonconference play, but WIAC competition has put a stop to the momentum.
Two wins in the team’s first three games of 2019 — including a stunning upset of nationally ranked St. Thomas — had hopes high. But the Blugolds came out on the losing end of six of their next seven games to finish with a 3-7 record. The 2020 season was canceled, but 2021 was familiar. The Blugolds went 2-1 in nonconference play and won their WIAC opener against UW-Stevens Point, but ended the year with six straight defeats and finished 3-7 again.
To take the next step forward, the Blugolds know they’ve got to find ways to win WIAC games.
“It’s important to start well,” defensive back Ryan Kuechle said. “The WIAC is, year in and year out, one of the best conferences in the country, and we take pride in that.”
It’s not easy, but competing in the conference is the natural next progression. The Blugolds have already proven they can win outside of the WIAC.
Of course, the team isn’t thinking that far ahead yet. The Blugolds open their season on Saturday against Loras at Carson Park, and they only want to win the game that’s immediately in front of them.
“That’s everything in college football: We’ve got to start 1-0, and go 1-0 every week after that,” Beschorner said. “Really, that’s the only one we can control. We’re playing Loras this week and that’s the only game we can worry about.”
The long-term progress is still something to build toward, but the Blugolds said it can’t get started without a good start in nonconference play.
“It’s extremely important,” offensive lineman Seth Mitchell said.
“The first game, you always want to start 1-0. Obviously we have end goals for how we want to finish the season, but you have to start with the first game.”
Kickoff is set for 3:10 p.m. Eau Claire defeated Loras 28-6 last season, but will have some new contributors in key spots for the rematch.
For starters, a new quarterback will be under center. Harry Roubidoux assumed starting duties later in the season, but only threw one pass against the Duhawks last year. He’s line for more snaps this time around.
Second-team All-American running back Austin Belot is also gone, with Ivan Ruble the presumed favorite to shoulder the ground attack this fall. Ruble was the team’s second leading rusher last season.
Top receiver Darius Jones will need to be replaced too, although All-WIAC tight end Joe Swanson is a potent pass-catcher. Isaac Garside and Nick Kudick are also experienced receivers who could see bigger roles this season.
Defensively, the Blugolds need to replace All-WIAC performers on the defensive line and in the linebacker corps.
Eau Claire is feeling comfortable coming out of camp though. The Blugolds want to hit the ground running.
“When we play our out-of-conference games,” Kuechle said, “we want to do the best we can and showcase the WIAC and showcase why the Blugolds are a good football team.”
The Blugolds’ nonconference schedule also features a game at Central College and a home contest against Albion. WIAC play begins at UW-Stout on October 1. Eau Claire faces some of its toughest conferences opponents — UW-Whitewater, UW-La Crosse and UW-Oshkosh — at Carson Park this year.
In six WIAC losses last year, Eau Claire’s average margin of defeat was just under 23 points. To keep things closer, the defense is keying in on preventing explosive opportunities.
“The big thing we’re focusing on this year is limiting the big plays,” Kuechle said. “We want to make the offense snap it again. If they put together a 15-play drive, that’s good for our defense because it wears them out.”
The Blugolds will learn how much progress they’ve made on Saturday.
“It’s been fun to watch our guys just get better,” Beschorner said. “We talk about getting 1% better every single day, and I think we’ve seen a lot of improvement from a couple of guys. Sometimes it’s 1%, sometimes it’s 3% better. We’ll see on Saturday. We’ve got to actually put it out there when there’s people there, a 40-second clock and a scoreboard. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”