UW-Eau Claire football's defense forced three turnovers, while backup quarterback Harry Roubideoux injected life into the offense in the Blugolds' 25-15 road win against UW-Stevens Point Saturday in the team's WIAC conference opener.
Roubideoux, who came in for starter Jonathan Malueg after two UW-Eau Claire drives, threw for a career-high 104 yards with two touchdowns to help his squad move to 3-1 on the season. That marks the program's best start since the 2011 season.
Roubidoux's touchdowns came back-to-back in the second quarter, with tosses to Austin Belot and Darius Jones giving UW-EC an early 14-0 advantage. The Pointers responded with 15 straight, getting a 45-yard Victor Ponterio field goal and a pair of touchdowns from Jahi Stigall, one rushing and one receiving, to claim a point advantage in the fourth.
Belot scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a drive set up by a Noah Nephew forced fumble, running 23 yards to the house with 12:54 remaining in the game. Brady Frantal added insurance points with a 45-yard field goal with less than three minutes remaining.
Belot rushed for 95 yards on 23 attempts and caught two passes for 36 yards in addition to netting a touchdown in both styles. He topped the team in both categories.
Nephew and AJ Firminhac each recovered fumbles, while Carmelo Rosado picked off UW-Stout's Max Herro.
Malueg went 1 for 2 for seven passing yards before he was replaced.
The Blugolds return home next week to host rival UW-Stout in the annual War on 94 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on Saturday night at Carson Park.