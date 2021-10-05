UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner said the team's move to backup quarterback Harry Roubidoux during Saturday's game against UW-Stevens Point was pre-planned. The Blugolds expect to continue using multiple quarterbacks going forward.
Jonathan Malueg, who started UW-Eau Claire's first three games of the season and most of 2019, was under center for the Blugolds' first two drives before being replaced by Roubidoux, a sophomore. Getting his first extended look, Roubidoux threw for 104 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while leading the team to a 25-15 WIAC-opening victory.
"We knew going into the game that he was going to come into the third series no matter what," Beschorner said Tuesday. "We knew we were going to play two. They both knew that. In retrospect, I probably should have gotten John in in the second half, but the game ended up going the way it did. Roubidoux obviously had a couple really good throws, one down the sideline to Austin (Belot) and Darius Jones did a great job coming back out on a play. ... For the first time coming in in a WIAC game, I thought he played well. Can he play better? Absolutely."
Beschorner said he expects both will play again next week in the War on 94 rivalry game against UW-Stout. He named Malueg the starter.
"We're going to find out what's best for us," Beschorner said. "I think pre-determining it helps for those guys, gives them the mental check. However, we've got to decide what's best for our offense. We've got to decide what's best for this football team. That's how hard we practice, that's what we do during the week. That's at any position. Obviously that's quarterback, and I played quarterback. So I know what pressure and what limelight and all that stuff goes to that position. However, I'm also now a head coach so it's a little bit different. It doesn't matter who's in there, I care that we're going to put the best guy out there that's going to help us win the game. We're going to see that and evaluate that literally every day during practice."
So why did Roubidoux come in for the third series, and why now?
When it comes to the in-game timing, Beschorner said he discussed his strategy during the week with his former head coach at South Dakota, Ed Meierkort. He's seen the third-drive approach work with prior players like former Coyotes QBs Dante Warren and Noah Shepard. Both went on to successful college careers, with Shepard even signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers.
Beschorner said the Blugolds wanted to get a look at Roubidoux at some point to see what they had in him if Malueg suffered an injury. That level of experimentation seems to be more fitting for nonconference play than the WIAC opener, but Beschorner said it was about making sure Roubidoux was ready for the challenge.
"It was based on practice," Beschorner said. "You'd seen flashes, certainly, but he did start practicing better."
Malueg's play wasn't directly mentioned by the Blugold head coach this week, but the team has struggled to get much going with the passing game with him under center. He went 1 for 2 for seven yards against the Pointers before being replaced. He maxed out at 123 yards against Loras, finishing below 90 against Luther and Albion. He has five interceptions to three touchdowns.
The low totals are partially due to the Blugolds' ability to rely on the running game with Belot, but Beschorner has talked prior this season about passes that needed to be made to keep drives moving.
UW-Eau Claire went 3-and-out on its first two drives against the Pointers before the switch was made.
"We get reps with all the quarterbacks throughout the week, so we're used to getting passes from everybody," wide receiver Nick Kudick said. "It didn't really throw us for a huge loop. ... It's interesting obviously to get a new quarterback in a game, but whoever is in the game, the team is going to rally around them."
Roubidoux threw an interception on his first drive but settled in with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. The Winnecone native was named an honorable mention all-state selection by both the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press while in high school.
"The guy works really hard," Kudick siad. "He's a guy that would text me during the offseason, would send me film, stuff like that. I'm really happy for him."
UW-Stout poses a challenge to whoever stands under center. The Blue Devils lead the WIAC in interceptions and topped the league in defensive efficiency before a 37-6 loss to No. 3 UW-Whitewater dropped them to third.