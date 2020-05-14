The most frustrating part of Jonathan Malueg’s rehab process? Fighting off that nagging feeling he wasn’t staying active enough.
The sophomore Blugold quarterback’s workout plan was turned on its head during UW-Eau Claire’s Oct. 12 game against UW-River Falls. The team walked away victors on that Homecoming afternoon, but Malueg left the field with his teammates on crutches to keep weight off his left leg.
Malueg suffered a tibial plateau fracture, a break of the upper part of the shin bone, during the first half that afternoon. It was clear nearly immediately that something was wrong around his knee, as he attempted to get up after the collision with a pair of Falcons defenders only to fall right back to the ground clutching his knee.
“I felt my knee like slid, like the top and bottom of my knee slid against each other,” Malueg said.
Two days later he underwent surgery in Madison to put three screws in his knee, kicking off a three-month period of avoiding putting weight on the leg.
“Going to morning lifts, sitting back and doing my little arm workout I guess you can call it, and all those guys are working their butts off,” Malueg said. “Here I am on my crutches.”
Now seven months out from that injury, Malueg is nearing the end of his recovery process. And with a whole summer ahead of him before the 2020 Blugolds season is scheduled to start, he feels confident he’ll be ready to go when the time comes.
“I’m pretty close,” Malueg said. “There’s some movements that we’re still progressing into, but it’s getting there.”
As expected, it’s taken a handful of steps to get to this point. He started off by walking with his crutches, putting about 50% of his weight on the leg. That lasted a month or so before he began turning his focus to strength and agility work, then sprint endurance.
Helping keep his spirits up was a continued impact on the team. He was up in the box for a couple games giving his input to coaches and spoke with Josiah Johnson, who was starting under center in his stead, during halftime breaks.
“I think he did a fantastic job of handling the situation,” UW-Eau Claire head coach Wesley Beschorner said. “That’s never a fun job to be in. ... Some guys can sit there and sulk. He didn’t. He was doing whatever he could and whatever he thought could help the football team. That’s why he’s a captain.”
Plus, he tried to put his setback into perspective.
“Initially after surgery you kind of have that ‘why me’ kind of attitude,” Malueg said. “For me, it hit me, I was at the UW hospital, that’s where I had everything done, you see people walking around with all their circumstances. It’s kind of eye-opening. I’m not nearly as bad as some of these people you see walking around. … Things will actually get better for me.”
Malueg’s injury marked a major turning point in the Blugolds’ 2019 season. The team went winless in its final five games, all played with him on the sideline, dashing the optimism that an early upset of then-No. 6 St. Thomas built.
“I think it was the combination of himself and (running back Austin Belot) getting hurt,” Beschorner said. “He’d taken a majority of the first-team reps throughout fall camp. Any time that guy goes down, especially at that spot, it’s very difficult. I thought Josiah came in and did some really good things, but he didn’t take a lot of reps with the first- and second-team in fall camp because we didn’t know where he was going to be at based on a transfer deal.”
The strong start, which featured the Blugolds winning three of their first five games, does build some confidence for what UW-Eau Claire can do in its second season under Beschorner.
“I think everyone’s excited,” Malueg said. “This offseason’s going to be huge for us. We really picked up where (former coach Dan) Larson left off. It’s difficult when you bring the new offense in, learning it and trying to perfect it. With a whole year under our belt, we’re going to get that much closer.”
After working closely with UW-Eau Claire’s trainers, Malueg will be in charge of his own rehab for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now back in Eau Claire after a month home in Stoughton, he is getting plans sent to him from the UWEC staff.
The focus now is making up for all those workouts he missed out on.
“I know my quad still is not the same size and strength of the good ones,” Malueg said with a laugh. “I think the strength training and getting my endurance back and speed, all that kind of stuff to hopefully get myself as close to where I was come fall.”