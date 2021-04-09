The UW-Eau Claire football team's long-awaited return to the gridiron will be right in the comforts of home.
The Blugolds will play their first game since 2019 when they host Luther College at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. UW-Eau Claire unveiled its 2021 schedule on Friday.
"We look forward to opening the season at home against Luther College," Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner said in a news release. "We can't wait to see Carson Park filled with students, community members, family and the Blugold marching band. It's our job to defend our field and city and the fall can't come soon enough."
The schedule features another nonconference game, on the road at Loras on Sept. 11. WIAC play kicks off on Oct. 2 when the Blugolds travel to UW-Stevens Point.
The War on I-94 rivalry game against UW-Stout is set for Oct. 9 in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds' homecoming is Oct. 16, a home game against UW-River Falls.
Eau Claire closes out the season with a tough stretch, featuring road games at annual WIAC contenders UW-Oshkosh, UW-Whitewater and UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds also host UW-Platteville in that four-game span.
The Blugolds are coming off a 3-7 season with a 1-6 mark in the WIAC in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.