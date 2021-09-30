A quiet half for UW-Eau Claire against an undefeated Albion squad last Saturday was enough to break a stellar streak to start the year for the Chippewa Valley’s college football programs. A 7-3 Albion run in the final 30 minutes handed the Blugolds a 23-20 defeat, the first loss either UW-Eau Claire or UW-Stout has suffered this fall.
Still, both enter WIAC play in strong position. The Blue Devils have rolled to a 3-0 start with a trio of lopsided victories. They are outscoring opponents 121-42 after meetings with Presentation College, St. Norbert and UW-Stevens Point and boast the conference’s most efficient offense and defense. A strong passing game centered around Sean Borgerding was expected, but running back Rayshawn Graham has made the group even tougher to stop. Defensively, UW-Stout has snagged a WIAC-best six interceptions.
“I like the way our team is kind of progressing through each game,” Blue Devils coach Clayt Birmingham said. “We’re just evaluating a lot of guys, finding out who our guys are. It’s kind of nice having a nonconference schedule where we got ahead on some teams early so we can play a lot more people and get an evaluation on our second-stringers. That was a huge advantage.”
UW-Eau Claire opened with a 45-14 win against Luther which saw Austin Belot set the school record for single-game rushing yards, then earned a 28-6 road triumph against Loras a week later. The Blugolds held a 17-16 advantage at the break against Albion before the comeback. They lead the WIAC in rushing offense and punt return yardage. Individually, Belot leads the league with an average of 195.3 rushing yards per game, nearly 60 more than anyone else.
“We came out really hard,” senior linebacker Trevor Nelson said. “Coaches have said constantly that we’re not lacking any effort. Sometimes it is just more the execution side of things, so I think that’s a little bit different from years past potentially. I’ve been here for five years. Seeing the evolution from my freshman year to now, it is great to see that we’re going to push through.”
This season marks the first time both teams are above .500 heading into conference play since 2018. Both hope for a different end result than that season, which saw UW-Eau Claire go from 2-1 to 4-6 and UW-Stout from 2-1 to 5-5.
UW-Eau Claire opens WIAC play at UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Saturday. UW-Stout is also on the road for its first conference clash, making the trip to UW-Whitewater for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Blue Devils’ previous matchup against UW-Stevens Point was scheduled as a nonconference meeting.
The intensity, and often difficulty, of matchups ratchets up from here. The WIAC is consistently one of the top conferences in the country, and that’s no different this year. Three of the league’s eight teams are ranked in the D3football.com Top 25: No. 3 UW-Whitewater, No. 8 UW-Oshkosh and No. 20 UW-La Crosse. UW-Stout and UW-River Falls are receiving votes. Everyone but UW-Platteville enters over .500.
“I expect a lot of the same, just with even better players because everybody got another year back,” UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said. “Everybody’s a little bigger, faster, stronger. This is a year where it could be as good of a conference certainly since I’ve been here, but maybe ever.”
Both teams know that even if things have generally gone well, they will need to take another step to contend going forward.
“There were some really good things and things we’ve got to clean up,” Beschorner said. “Obviously at times we can run the football really well. We’re not able to throw it like we like. Same deal (on defense). We’re stopping the run pretty well on defense and sometimes we’re giving up some of that in the passing game. Those things have got to get corrected.”
“If you put on the film, there’s a ton of stuff we need to correct,” Birmingham said. “Most of that is more fundamentals than technique errors. I really like how our team is gelling together. I think our leadership is awesome. Our culture of our program is better than it ever has been. Now we just have to refine a little bit.”
For both teams, this weekend brings the first chance to potentially prove the experts wrong. Neither were picked to finish in the top half of the league in the preseason WIAC poll, voted on by WIAC head coaches and sports information directors. UW-Stout slotted in at No. 5, and UW-Eau Claire No. 7.
Of course, preseason polls always involve a fair bit of guesswork. That was especially the case this year, when voters had to judge teams two years removed from their last games. Neither squad is too concerned about the assessment. Birmingham didn’t even know about it, and the slight was nothing new for Beschorner.
“You’re talking to a guy that’s 5-9, now 180 pounds,” Beschorner said. “I’ve been that guy my whole life, so it doesn’t matter. I don’t really talk about it. I, we, everybody on our team has been doubted before.”
Either way, this is when the evaluation truly begins.
“This is the real test right now,” Birmingham said. “Nonconference doesn’t really mean too much to us. We’ve got to take it with a grain of salt. This is where it counts. This is where we’re going to see the best football. By opening up with Whitewater we’re going to see what we’ve got right away. It will be very interesting to see after Saturday how we shake up with some of the top teams in the nation.”